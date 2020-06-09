David Lynch Shares a Surreal Dream About D-Day That’s Just Waiting to Be a Lynch Movie

If only David Lynch would direct a war movie.

David Lynch fans paying attention to the director’s daily “Weather Report” web series got an extra treat over the weekend as the “Mulholland Drive” and “Blue Velvet” filmmaker marked the 76th anniversary of D-Day by sharing a vivid dream about the U.S. Army’s invasion of Normandy. Lynch experienced D-Day in his dream as a German soldier who got lost wandering around the beach and gunned down by an American. If it sounds like peak David Lynch, that’s because it is.

“That operation involved 1,527,000 soldiers,” Lynch said. “It was a huge thing. I had a dream one night that I was killed in Normandy on that day. I was a German solider. 16 years old. Hitler had started recruiting younger and younger boys. My mother was so sad to see me go and I found myself walking on that day. I was very far from the beaches. I was in this kind of terrain that was little sand dunes. It was very foggy and cloudy and grey.”

“I came up over this rise and I was carrying my rifle and down in the hallow there was an American solider who turned and fired his machine gun,” Lynch continued. “It hit me in the stomach, the bullets. I dropped my rifle and grabbed my stomach and I could feel this warm blood coming out. The next thing I knew my body got very, very hot. The next thing I knew I was on my knees. And the next thing, lights out.”

Lynch’s “Weather report” series is one of two web shows the filmmaker has launched while in quarantine at his Los Angeles home. The second series, ‘What Is David Working on Today?,’ follows Lynch as he works on various craft projects in his workshop. Lynch’s last feature film release was “Inland Empire,” while his limited television series “Twin Peaks: The Return” ended its run in September 2017. With no new projects in development, some Lynch fans might want to see the director put his spin on the war genre after hearing him describe his D-Day dream.

Watch David Lynch share his D-Day dream in the video below.

