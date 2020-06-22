David Lynch Releases Quarantine Video Interview: ‘I’m Proud’ of Every Film Except ‘Dune’

Quarantine has proven to be a gift for David Lynch fans thanks to a steady release of new content from the legendary director.

One of the best things to emerge out of the quarantine era is the David Lynch Theater Project, a YouTube page that has become the “Twin Peaks” and “Mulholland Drive” director’s outlet for new content made in lockdown. In addition to his daily weather report videos and his weekly craft series “What Is David Working On Today?,” Lynch has also been using the David Lynch Theater page to premiere short films new and old. The most recent short premiered June 12 and is titled “The Story of a Small Bug” (watch it in the full video below).

Working with his longtime producer Sabrina S. Sutherland, Lynch has also uploaded a brand new 40-minute Q&A video to YouTube in which he answers a collection of fan questions submitted on social media. Perhaps Lynch’s best answer arrives when he is asked to name the film or media project he is most proud of at this point in his career.

“I’m proud of everything except ‘Dune,'” Lynch answers bluntly. “I’ve liked so much working on different movies. It’s not so much about pride but the enjoyment of doing, the enjoyment of the work. I’ve enjoyed working in all these different mediums. I feel really lucky to have been able to enjoy those things and to be able to live.”

Lynch has often referred to his 1984 “Dune” adaptation as a “gigantic sadness in [his] life” because he lost creative control during the film and wasn’t given the budget he needed to see his vision through. “Dune” is such a rock bottom moment in Lynch’s career that he said in an interview in April he has “zero interest” in seeing Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming new “Dune” adaptation because it will bring back too many painful memories.

During the Q&A (now streaming below), Lynch also shared words of encouragement for the future. “I believe that we as a whole world are going through a transition. These so-called bleak times are necessary to go through in order to get to a much, much better place,” he said.

“The old way is giving way to a new way. More and more things, horror stories, have come to life and people have been dealing with these things for decades. More things will come out. These wrongs are going to start getting righted. On the other side of this transition, I think, we will find really great times. An end to suffering and negativity. This is what I believe and hope for.”

Watch Lynch’s latest Theater Project videos below.

