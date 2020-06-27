Daytime Emmy Awards Winners Announced, with Big Wins for CBS

Alex Trebek and Kelly Clarkson also earned wins in their respective categories.

The future of awards shows is now, as the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) held the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, announcing the winners of 19 of the 100 categories during a two-hour ceremony on CBS featuring the hosts — the women of CBS talk show “The Talk” — winners, and special guests appearing in taped appearance from the safety of their homes.

“Tonight, we did not let the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 keep up from honoring some of the most talented contributors to our Daytime Television community,” president and CEO of NATAS Adam Sharp said in a statement. “We celebrated not only the best programming and performances of the last year, but reflected on the legacy of Daytime’s biggest moments and icons.”

The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. in addition to similar content available in syndicated and digital programming. Following Friday night’s broadcast, 24 additional winners were announced via the organization’s official Twitter account. Digital Drama categories will be streamed in a separate virtual ceremony on Sunday, July 19th with Children’s, Animation, Family Viewing and Lifestyle Programming categories streamed in an additional virtual ceremony on Sunday, July 26th.

Winners from the evening included a second-consecutive win in Outstanding Game Show Host for “Jeopardy” star Alex Trebek, his seventh win overall in the category. Freshman talk show host Kelly Clarkson scored an award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, the first individual winner in the category since its inception in 2014. (Previously the Daytime Emmys had only general talk show categories, before delineating between Entertainment Talk and Informative Talk.)

CBS led all networks with 15 wins overall, eight of which came from soap opera gold standard “The Young and the Restless,” including Outstanding Drama Series.

A partial list of winners can be found below, with a full list of the evening’s awards found on the official NATAS website.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

“Days of Our Lives” NBC

“General Hospital” ABC

“The Young and the Restless” CBS

Outstanding Lead Actress

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital” ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Maura West as Ava Jerome, “General Hospital” ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Outstanding Lead Actor

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, “General Hospital” ABC

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins, “General Hospital” ABC

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Tamara Braun as Dr. Kim Nero, “General Hospital” ABC

Rebecca Budig as Haydin Barnes, “General Hospital” ABC

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan,”The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Chandler Massey as Will Horton, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

James Patrick Stuwart as Valentin Cassadine, “General Hospital” ABC

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Outstanding Young Performer

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, ”General Hospital” ABC

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, “General Hospital” ABC

Thia Megia as Haley Chen, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

CBS

Outstanding Game Show

“Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader” Nickelodeon

“Double Dare” Nickelodeon

“Family Feud” SYNDICATED

“Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED

“The Price Is Right” CBS

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady “Let’s Make a Deal” CBS

Steve Harvey “Family Feud” SYNDICATED

Alfonso Ribeiro “Catch 21” Game Show Network

Pat Sajak “Wheel of Fortune” SYNDICATED

Alex Trebek “Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

“Hot Bench” SYNDICATED

“Judge Judy” SYNDICATED

“Judge Mathis” SYNDICATED

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” SYNDICATED

“The People’s Court” SYNDICATED

Outstanding Morning Show

“CBS Sunday Morning” CBS

“CBS This Morning” CBS

“Good Morning America” ABC

“Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” NBC

“Today Show” NBC

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

“Access Hollywood” SYNDICATED

“E! News” E! Entertainment

“Entertainment Tonight” SYNDICATED

“Extra” SYNDICATED

“Inside Edition” SYNDICATED

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

“The 3rd Hour of TODAY” NBC

“Rachael Ray” SYNDICATED

“Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch

“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” NBC

“The View” ABC

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” SYNDICATED

“GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke” ABC

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” SYNDICATED

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED

“The Talk” CBS

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, & Keke Palmer “GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke” ABC

Kelly Clarkson “The Kelly Clarkson Show” SYNDICATED

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest “Live with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED

Maury Povich “Maury” SYNDICATED

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, & Marie Osmond “The Talk” CBS

