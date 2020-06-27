Daytime Emmy Awards Winners Announced, with Big Wins for CBS

The future of awards shows is now, as the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) held the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, announcing the winners of 19 of the 100 categories during a two-hour ceremony on CBS featuring the hosts — the women of CBS talk show “The Talk” — winners, and special guests appearing in taped appearance from the safety of their homes.
“Tonight, we did not let the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 keep up from honoring some of the most talented contributors to our Daytime Television community,” president and CEO of NATAS Adam Sharp said in a statement. “We celebrated not only the best programming and performances of the last year, but reflected on the legacy of Daytime’s biggest moments and icons.”
The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. in addition to similar content available in syndicated and digital programming. Following Friday night’s broadcast, 24 additional winners were announced via the organization’s official Twitter account. Digital Drama categories will be streamed in a separate virtual ceremony on Sunday, July 19th with Children’s, Animation, Family Viewing and Lifestyle Programming categories streamed in an additional virtual ceremony on Sunday, July 26th.
Winners from the evening included a second-consecutive win in Outstanding Game Show Host for “Jeopardy” star Alex Trebek, his seventh win overall in the category. Freshman talk show host Kelly Clarkson scored an award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, the first individual winner in the category since its inception in 2014. (Previously the Daytime Emmys had only general talk show categories, before delineating between Entertainment Talk and Informative Talk.)
CBS led all networks with 15 wins overall, eight of which came from soap opera gold standard “The Young and the Restless,” including Outstanding Drama Series.
A partial list of winners can be found below, with a full list of the evening’s awards found on the official NATAS website.
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
“Days of Our Lives” NBC
“General Hospital” ABC
“The Young and the Restless” CBS
Outstanding Lead Actress
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital” ABC
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
Maura West as Ava Jerome, “General Hospital” ABC
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Outstanding Lead Actor
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, “General Hospital” ABC
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins, “General Hospital” ABC
Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Tamara Braun as Dr. Kim Nero, “General Hospital” ABC
Rebecca Budig as Haydin Barnes, “General Hospital” ABC
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan,”The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Chandler Massey as Will Horton, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
James Patrick Stuwart as Valentin Cassadine, “General Hospital” ABC
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Outstanding Young Performer
Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, ”General Hospital” ABC
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, “General Hospital” ABC
Thia Megia as Haley Chen, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
CBS
Outstanding Game Show
“Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader” Nickelodeon
“Double Dare” Nickelodeon
“Family Feud” SYNDICATED
“Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED
“The Price Is Right” CBS
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady “Let’s Make a Deal” CBS
Steve Harvey “Family Feud” SYNDICATED
Alfonso Ribeiro “Catch 21” Game Show Network
Pat Sajak “Wheel of Fortune” SYNDICATED
Alex Trebek “Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
“Hot Bench” SYNDICATED
“Judge Judy” SYNDICATED
“Judge Mathis” SYNDICATED
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” SYNDICATED
“The People’s Court” SYNDICATED
Outstanding Morning Show
“CBS Sunday Morning” CBS
“CBS This Morning” CBS
“Good Morning America” ABC
“Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” NBC
“Today Show” NBC
Outstanding Entertainment News Show
“Access Hollywood” SYNDICATED
“E! News” E! Entertainment
“Entertainment Tonight” SYNDICATED
“Extra” SYNDICATED
“Inside Edition” SYNDICATED
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
“The 3rd Hour of TODAY” NBC
“Rachael Ray” SYNDICATED
“Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch
“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” NBC
“The View” ABC
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” SYNDICATED
“GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke” ABC
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” SYNDICATED
“Live with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED
“The Talk” CBS
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, & Keke Palmer “GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke” ABC
Kelly Clarkson “The Kelly Clarkson Show” SYNDICATED
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest “Live with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED
Maury Povich “Maury” SYNDICATED
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, & Marie Osmond “The Talk” CBS
Popular on IndieWire
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.