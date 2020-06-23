Even Drea de Matteo Got Tricked by ‘Sopranos’ Finale: ‘I Thought My TV Glitched Out’

"What just fucking happened?" The actress relives the night she watched the series finale.

The cut to black that ends “The Sopranos” is one of the most iconic series finale moments in television history, and not even “Sopranos” cast member Drea de Matteo was prepared for her beloved TV drama to end that way. De Matteo’s character Adriana La Cerva had exited the series before the show’s final season, which means she had no idea how creator David Chase was planning to end the show. In a new interview with TV Insider, de Matteo remembers throwing a viewing party for the finale and then having to face some angry friends.

“I remember that night vividly,” de Matteo said. “I had a ‘Sopranos’ party at the house and we’re watching what happens in the end. And I was like, ‘Wait a second. What just fucking happened?’ I thought my TV glitched out because we were watching it on a big, giant, old television.”

“Then I called my girlfriend who was still working on the show,” the actress continued. “She goes, ‘No, Drea. That’s the ending.’ And I’m standing there and I look at everybody and they’re all cursing.”

The cut to black ending has led to countless debates among “Soprano” fans for years now over the fate of lead character Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). What does de Matteo think the ending means? “I think the point is that you just fell for what happened,” she told TV Insider. “Or I don’t know, maybe everything the show has been saying for six seasons just goes to black and it’s all meaningless. The show was meaningless. Tony Soprano’s life was meaningless.”

“You could paint so many different pictures with that blank canvas,” she added. “But then I think that [creator] David Chase has said in other interviews, and I could be wrong, that Tony does in fact die. There’s so much ambiguity around the show, never perfect answers.”

De Matteo recently launched the “Made Women” podcast alongside Chris Kushner, where the two relive some of the defining moments from “The Sopranos.” The actress’s co-stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa host a similar podcast called “Talking Sopranos” and are providing new commentary as they binge the series.

