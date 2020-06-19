Edgar Wright to Direct Kidnapping Film ‘The Chain,’ One of Two New Projects After ‘Soho’

Edgar Wright's upcoming adaption of "The Chain" is one of several projects in the high-profile director's slate.

The future is looking bright for fans of Edgar Wright; The “Baby Driver” mastermind is slated to direct “The Chain,” an adaption of Adrian McKinty’s 2019 novel for Universal Pictures.

Deadline reports Universal Pictures optioned the film in a seven-figure deal. Jane Goldman (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and “X-Men: First Class”) will write the script, while Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Nira Park, Shane Salerno, and Wright will serve as producers. Matt Reilly, Universal’s executive vice president of production, will oversee the film on behalf of the studio.

McKinty’s “The Chain” centers on Rachel, who learns that her 11-year-old daughter has been kidnapped and the only way to save her is to kidnap another child. If Rachel doesn’t complete her task as part of the sinister kidnapping scheme that the book is named after Rachel’s child will be killed. Rachel is determined to break The Chain and the novel follows her journey as a victim, survivor, abductor, and criminal.

“The Chain” was a breakthrough success for McKinty; Deadline notes the novel has been published in 41 countries and became a bestseller in 20 of those nations.

As for Wright, the upcoming film adaption of “The Chain” marks the latest in a string of high-profile projects for the acclaimed director. Wright was recently announced as the director of a film adaption of Simon Stephenson’s upcoming “Set My Heart to Five” novel, which centers on an android who undergoes an emotional awakening.

Wright is also writing and directing “Last Night in Soho,” an upcoming psychological horror film that stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith. “Last Night in Soho” follows a time traveling young woman who visits London in the 1960s, only to discover that her powers will have terrifying consequences.

Wright previously directed hit films such as “Shaun of the Dead” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Wright is also slated to become more involved in television in the future, as he, Park, Joe Cornish, and Rachael Prior recently launched Complete Fiction, a new production company that is working with Netflix to develop three television series.

