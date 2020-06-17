IndieWire Live: Eric Andre Will Take Questions on His Inventive Comedy Career

The mastermind of Adult Swim's surreal "The Eric Andre Show" will discuss his inventive comedy career with IndieWire on Wednesday, June 17.

Eric Andre has done it all to land a punchline. He’s roamed into restaurants as a demented octopus, screamed at people as an agnostic preacher, and even dressed up as a cake-wielding centaur on the New York subway. The stand-up comedian and star of “The Eric Andre Show” will discuss his comedy career and his new Netflix special, “Legalize Everything,” as part of IndieWire’s Instagram Live interview series. Andre’s interview with IndieWire executive editor and chief critic Eric Kohn will begin on IndieWire’s official Instagram page at 3pm ET on Wednesday, June 17. Previous IndieWire Instagram Live sessions have featured interviews with Diego Luna, Ethan Hawke, Mark Duplass, and Rose McGowan.

While “Legalize Everything” (June 23 on Netflix) marks the comedian’s first special for the streaming service, Andre has already established himself as one of the entertainment industry’s most inventive comics due to his work on Adult Swim’s “The Eric Andre Show.” The surreal talk show parody has boasted all kinds of outrageous interviews and ludicrous man-on-the-street segments — that aforementioned bit about Andre taking a subway as a centaur is but one of many wild scenes — but as the teaser for his Netflix special suggests, Andre is just as adept at skewering topical American issues as he is at terrorizing his talk show guests.

Andre has also appeared in several feature films: He voiced one of the hyenas in Disney’s 2019 remake of “The Lion King” and will release his “Bad Trip” hidden camera comedy film on Netflix sometime in the future. “The Eric Andre Show” will return for a fifth season Adult Swim later in the year.

Stay posted to IndieWire’s official Instagram page for Wednesday’s live interview with Andre.

