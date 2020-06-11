‘Eurovision’ Trailer: Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’ Icelandic Pop Star Netflix Comedy

The actors reunite with their "Wedding Crashers" director David Dobkin for Netflix's big summer comedy.

Every summer movie season needs a big dumb comedy. Enter Netflix’s “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, the comedy centers around aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars and Sigrit as they fight to represent their country in the world’s biggest song competition. The supporting cast includes Dan Stevens, Demi Lovato, and Pierce Brosnan.

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” is the latest comedy from David Dobkin, who last directed Ferrell in “Wedding Crashers.” McAdams also starred in the film. Dobkin’s previous comedies also include “The Change-Up” and “Fred Clause,” and he also directed Robert Downey Jr. in the drama “The Judge.” Ferrell co-wrote the “Eurovision” screenplay with Andrew Steele and also produced the project with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy. Executive producers include Steele, Adam McKay, and Daniel M. Stillman.

Netflix has had blockbuster success with star-driven original comedies (see Adam Sandler’s “Murder Mystery” becoming one of the streamer’s most-watched original movies last year), and there’s no reason the lunacy of “Eurovision” shouldn’t give the streaming platform another big comedy win this summer. Ferrell was in theaters earlier this year opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus in “Downhill,” but “Eurovision” finds the comedian back in outrageous goofball mode for the first time since 2018’s “Holmes & Watson,” which was an infamous box office bomb.

“Eurovision” also marks McAdams’ first movie since 2018’s “Game Night,” one of the most acclaimed studio comedies of the last several years. McAdams earned acclaim for embracing her comedic side, and she’s going even further with the comedic hijinks in “Eurovision.” While Ferrell is providing his own vocals in the film, McAdams’ singing voice has been dubbed by Swedish pop singer Molly Sandén. Netflix released the first single from “Eurovision,” a pop ballad titled “Volcano Man,” last month accompanied by a music video in which Ferrell and McAdams outlandishly perform the song.

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” will be available to stream on Netflix beginning June 26. The film was originally scheduled to open in May timed to the 2020 Eurovision contest but was delayed when the competition was canceled. Watch the trailer for the comedy in the video below.

