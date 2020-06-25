‘Fortnite’ to Stream Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception’ on Friday

"Fortnite" players will be able to watch "Inception" as part of the video game's upcoming movie night on Friday.

In an unprecedented move, “Fortnite” premiered the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming “Tenet” in May. Now, the popular video game is preparing to host a Nolan-themed movie night on Friday.

American “Fortnite” players will be able to log in to the Epic Games-developed game on Friday and watch Nolan’s “Inception,” which will be streamed on the game’s “party royale island” three times throughout the day. “Inception” will first be played at 5 a.m. PT, followed by subsequent streams at 5 p.m. PT and 8:55 p.m. PT. Different Nolan films will be streamed at various times depending on each player’s region; some users will be able to watch “Batman Begins,” while others will be able to watch “The Prestige.”

Epic Games referred to the upcoming event as a test of its flagship game’s ability to stream films and notes that distribution rights require different films to be streamed in different regions.

“Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging. As part of this first test, we wanted as many people to experience Movie Nite as possible,” Epic Games said in its announcement. “The film you’ll be able to watch will depend on your country, and unfortunately we couldn’t reach everyone with these screenings. We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting, and we’re looking at ways to increase global participation in the future.”

The video game’s upcoming Nolan movie night was previously teased during its “Tenet” trailer premiere and marks its latest push to bring major non-gaming forms of entertainment into “Fortnite.” “Fortnite” has featured in-game events featuring content from “Star Wars” and Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has hosted several virtual concerts with artists such as Travis Scott and DJ Marshmello.

More information about the video game’s upcoming Nolan movie night are available on the “Fortnite” website.

As for Nolan, the director’s upcoming “Tenet” is slated to premiere in theaters nationwide on July 31. Nolan recently said he spent six or seven years fine-tuning the film’s script and said he built one of the largest outdoor sets in history while working on the film.

