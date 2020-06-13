‘Game of Thrones’ Stars to Play Dungeons & Dragons for Charity

Several "Game of Thrones" stars are reuniting to play Dungeons & Dragons and raise money for charity.

“Game of Thrones” stars Daniel Portman, Gemma Whelan, Iwan Rheon, Kristian Nairn, and Natalia Tena are among the Hollywood celebrities who will play virtual games of Dungeons & Dragons to raise money for charity.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the “Game of Thrones” stars are the latest addition to D&D Live 2020 Roll w/ Advantage, which will raise funds for Red Nose Day to help children affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Other actors who will participate in the tabletop gaming event, which will run from June 18-20, include Deborah Ann Woll, Amy Acker, Thomas Middleditch, Matthew Lillard, and Sam Richardson, among others.

“The games I run tend to be ridiculous and goofy, which are two words I wouldn’t apply to ‘Game of Thrones,’ necessarily,” Welsh told Entertainment Weekly. “Super excited to see how these actors in particular let loose with the antics you typically find at a D&D table.”

“It’s not all about brawl, man,” Rheon told Entertainment Weekly. “You gotta think your way through problems. Not like Ramsay Bolton, probably. Not gonna be very useful.”

Viewers will be able to watch the event on the Dungeons and Dragons YouTube and Twitch pages.

The upcoming Dungeons and Dragons event is one of several celebrity-packed charity events in the last few months that aims to raise money for coronavirus-related causes. “Parks and Recreation” returned for a one-off special that raised $3 million Feeding America’s COVID-19 Relief Fund within a day of its airing, which was followed by a special episode of Rob McElhenney’s Apple TV+ “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” for charity. The “Community” cast also reunited last month for a virtual table read.

As for “Game of Thrones” itself, WarnerMedia has yet to share any new details about the highly-anticipated “House of the Dragon” prequel series the company announced last October. HBO programming chief Casey Bloys suggested in January that the show might premiere sometime in 2022, but it’s possible that that timeframe could be hindered by Hollywood’s ongoing production issues.

In the meantime, at least there’s Dungeons and Dragons. More details about the star-studded Dungeons & Dragons event are available on the tabletop game’s official website.

