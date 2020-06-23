George R.R. Martin Aims to Finish ‘Winds of Winter’ in 2021 After Quarantine Writing Boost

Quarantine is proving to be just what Martin needed to finish "The Winds of Winter."

Quarantine is proving quite productive for George R.R. Martin, who confirmed in a June 23 blog post that he has made “steady progress” on his long-awaited next “Game of Thrones” novel “The Winds of Winter.” The author has spent the last several months on lockdown in a cabin in the mountains and says “the enforced isolation has helped me write.” Martin’s last “Thrones” book, “A Dance with Dragons,” was published in July 2011.

“I am spending long hours every day on ‘The Winds of Winter,’ and making steady progress,” Martin wrote in a post. “I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go. I have bad days, which get me down, and good days, which lift me up, but all in all I am pleased with the way things are doing.”

Martin was supposed to travel to Wellington, New Zealand, this year to attend the 78th World Science Fiction Convention, but the pandemic forced the event to go virtual. The author wrote that he hopes to attend the festival in person in 2021, adding he also hopes that is the year “both COVID-19 and ‘The Winds of Winter’ will be done.” Should Martin stick to his plan and complete “Winds of Winter” by next year, it would put an end to a 10-year hiatus of “Thrones” books.

“Of late I have been visiting with Cersei, Asha, Tyrion, Ser Barristan, and Areo Hotah,” Martin wrote about the characters he’s been writing about. “I will be dropping back into Braavos next week…I do wish [the words] would go faster, of course. Way way back in 1999, when I was deep in the writing of ‘A Storm of Swords,’ I was averaging about 150 pages of manuscript a month. I fear I shall never recapture that pace again. Looking back, I am not sure how I did it then.”

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” adaptation ended its run in May 2019. Martin is currently developing the network’s “House of the Dragon” spinoff series. Read his latest blog post in its entirety here.

