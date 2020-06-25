GKids Acquires ‘Inu-Oh’ Animated Feature for 2020 Release

GKids' latest, a 2D re-imagining of the 14th century Japanese performer from acclaimed director Masaaki Yuasa, is part of Annecy 2020's work-in-progress program.

GKids has acquired North American theatrical rights to the animated feature “Inu-Oh,” a 2D re-imagining of the 14th century Japanese performer from acclaimed director Masaaki Yuasa (“Ride Your Wave”). “Inu-Oh,” which is currently part of Annecy 2020 Online’s work-in-progress program, and produced by Science SARU Inc., will be released this fall.

The musical animated feature tells the story of the friendship between the legendary 14th century Noh performer Inu-Oh, born with unique physical characteristics that he hides with a mask and full garments, and the blind Biwa player Tomona. As the two rise from hardship to stardom through their creative partnership, they may break each other’s curse. The film offers character creation from manga artist Taiyo Matsumoto (Tekkonkinkreet), who previously collaborated with Yuasa on the anime adaptation of Matsumoto’s series “Ping Pong the Animation.” “Inu-Oh” marks the fifth movie from the director that GKids has distributed, following “Ride Your Wave” (released in February), “Lu Over the Wall,” “The Night is Short,” “Walk on Girl,” and “Mind Game.”

“With each new project, Masaaki Yuasa continues to push in new and exciting directions across genres and styles,” said GKids’ president David Jesteadt. “ ‘Inu-Oh’ is already one of our most anticipated films of 2021, and we can’t wait to share more of Yuasa’s remarkable work with his fellow fans.”

GKids most recently acquired North American theatrical rights to the anime “On-Gaku Our Sound” (for fall release) about a trio of high school delinquents that forms a rock band, from director Kenji Iwaisawa, comprised of more than 40,000 hand-drawn frames through rotoscoping.

GKids also has “Lupin the 3rd: The First” slated for fall release, the latest anime feature in the popular “gentleman thief” franchise and the first in CG, written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (“Stand By Me Doraemon,” “Dragon Quest: Your Story”).

