Governors Ball Axed, Creative Arts Emmy Ceremonies to Go Virtual Says TV Academy

No word yet on potential changes for the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, scheduled for September 20 on ABC.

It’s taken until mid-June, but pieces are starting to fall into place with regards to this year’s Emmy festivities. The Television Academy announced today that the traditional ceremonies for the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys, will be replaced by a virtual event spanning several nights in September. The event was originally scheduled to take place in dual ceremonies on September 12 and 13. The Creative Arts Emmys celebrate artists and crafts people in a variety of genres including reality, variety, documentary, animation, comedy, drama, limited series, and movies.

The Academy has also made the decision to forgo the Governors Ball events, the official Emmy afterparty, that typically follows both the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys. It’s the first time the organization has made the move to cancel the events. The decision comes in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the Academy underlining that its priority is in the health and safety of participants.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time for our industry; and though we are now making plans to get back to work, we know there are many still suffering from the work stoppage caused by the coronavirus,” Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement. “As we strive to do the right thing for our community with these changes to our annual events, the Television Academy is also pleased to support those still in need with a $1 million donation to The Actors Fund COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

Scherma said that the funds will be utilized to beef up support for those within the industry who are struggling with the day-to-day realities of the pandemic, including those subject to layoffs and furloughs. “As the industry reemerges, we will continue to support our more than 24,000 members and our community through this donation and our Academy’s programs and resources,” he said.

Since March 18, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $12.5 million in emergency financial assistance to 10,598 people who work in performing arts and entertainment.

While today’s announcement was helpful in clarifying the group’s strategy moving forward with the Creative Arts Emmys, the fate of the main event remains under wraps. Both the TV Academy and ABC have continued planning for the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, as originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. In his statement, Scherma reiterated that both groups are dedicated to delivering a show honoring television’s role in 2020, bringing people together amidst a pandemic, as well as the groundswell of continued support for social justice and equality as reflected globally in recent weeks.

