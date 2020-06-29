‘Greatness Code’: Apple TV+ Documentary to Highlight Untold Stories from LeBron James, Tom Brady

The trailer for Apple's upcoming series delves into pivotal moments for world-class athletes.

LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Usain Bolt are among the variety of star athletes who will discuss the pivotal moments of their careers in Apple’s upcoming “Greatness Code.”

The Cupertino, California tech company unveiled the trailer for its upcoming sports documentary on June 29. Though the show’s new trailer doesn’t delve too deeply into what those untold stories will be, the promise of never-before-revealed experiences from some of the world’s most beloved athletes should be an easy sell to Apple TV+ subscribers. The series’ complete first season will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 10.

Per Apple, the upcoming short form unscripted series will spotlight the untold stories from some of the world’s greatest athletes and Olympic gold medalists. Season 1 will contain seven episodes, with each focusing on a pivotal moment from a specific athlete’s careers. The subjects that will be featured in Season 1 of “Greatness Code” are: three-time NBA champion James, six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Olympic gold medalist soccer pro Alex Morgan, eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White, five-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky, and champion surfer Kelly Slater.

“Greatness Code” is directed by Gotham Chopra, who also executive produces through Religion of Sports, and executive produced by Maverick Carter via Uninterrupted. Ameeth Sankaran also serves as executive producer through Religion of Sports, and Devin Johnson executive produces via Uninterrupted. “Greatness Code” is a co-production between powerhouse sports content platforms Religion of Sports, which is co-founded by Chopra, Brady, and NFL Hall of Fame legend Michael Strahan; and Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

“Greatness Code” is the latest in a string of recent Apple TV+ documentaries. The streaming service, which launched last November, recently released documentaries such as “Beastie Boys Story” and “Dads” and will release “Boys State” in August. The streamer has also released several docuseries in the last few months, including the LGTBQ-focused “Visible: Out of Television,” “Oprah Talks COVID-19,” “Home,” and “Dear…” “Greatness Code” is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 10.

Check out the trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming “Greatness Code” below:

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.