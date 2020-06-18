‘Hanna’ Season 2 Trailer: Amazon Prime’s Thriller Is Back With a Vengeance

Adapted from Joe Wright's 2011 film of the same name, "Hanna" enters Season 2 with its young heroine searching for her place in the world.

“Hanna” is coming back to Amazon Prime Video for Season 2 and the series’ new trailer promises plenty of exciting action and drama as the titular protagonist seeks freedom from a wicked American government program.

Here’s Amazon’s Season 2 synopsis:

Following her discovery at the end of Season 1, Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training. The Utrax program has produced a whole contingent of highly skilled trainees, whose development is about to reach the lethal “second phase.” After their relocation to The Meadows facility, these trainees find their restrictions lifted and glimpse the possibility of a new identity in the outside world. But this apparent freedom will come at a heavy price.

In Season 2, Hanna risks her freedom to rescue her friend Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) from the clutches of the Utrax program, now run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) and his second in command, Leo Garner (Anthony Welsh). Hanna finds help in the unlikely form of her previous nemesis, CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), who must protect both herself and Hanna from the ruthless organization she once trusted. Yet as Hanna delves deeper into the elusive world of The Meadows and meets others like herself, including Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), she begins to question her role in the larger context of Utrax’s assassin program and ultimately, where she truly belongs.

“Hanna” Season 1 was based on the 2011 film of the same name. With most of the film’s plot covered in the first go-around, there’s bountiful opportunity for the show’s sophomore season to surprise fans. The Season 2 trailer boasts plenty of scenes of the government’s unwitting wards training to become merciless assassins, and “Hanna” will likely focus as much on its heroine’s quest for autonomy as it will on action set pieces. The show’s first season was a hit with critics; IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the show as a “sharp cat-and-mouse thriller” in his B+ review of Season 1 and noted that it subverted most of the issues typical of film-to-television adaptations.

“Hanna” Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video July 3. The show is produced by Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, Tomorrow Studios, and Working Title Television.

Watch the trailer for “Hanna” Season 2 below:

