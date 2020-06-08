How to Finish a Documentary in Quarantine: Join Filmmakers for a Live Webinar

Register now to hear Josh Braun, Alex Gibney, Dawn Porter, and AJ Schnack talk about completing their projects on Tuesday's live panel. Ask questions!

As Hollywood production remains in lockdown mode — with a long road ahead before sets open up — filmmakers have been struggling to complete their films in time to meet their delivery dates. Many documentaries were in mid-production when the pandemic forced everyone into their homes.

How are documentary producers and directors getting past the multiple impediments to putting their films to bed? IndieWire is bringing together a panel of industry players to share their knowledge with us.

Join our live virtual panel discussion hosted by IndieWire on Tuesday, June 9 at 1 pm PT, 4 pm ET. To watch the panel and submit questions for the Q&A, register at this form. Registration is free.

The panel is comprised of Submarine Entertainment’s Josh Braun, who with his brother Dan not only sells distribution rights for movies such as Laura Poitras’ Oscar-winner “Citizenfour,” but also produces such non-fiction as Emmy-winning Netflix series “Wild Wild Country”; Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney (“Taxi to the Dark Side”), who runs Jigsaw Productions, producing and directing films like Showtime’s upcoming “The House of Saud” and Netflix series “The Innocence Files;” Dawn Porter, who directed two upcoming films, “John Lewis: Good Trouble” (July 3, CNN Films/Magnolia Pictures) and a movie about White House photographer Pete Souza set for Focus Features release; and Cinema Eye Honors founder and Field of Vision producer AJ Schnack (“Kurt Cobain About a Son”), who recently announced on Twitter that he completed the 30 for 30 baseball documentary “Long Gone Summer” — just in time for its airing on ESPN June 14.

We will touch on a range of topics, including the impact of the pandemic on the documentary production pipeline and post-production workflow — from editing and sound mixing a movie to adding a score from remote locations — as well as the challenges facing the documentary film industry. There’s still demand for content, but due to the lockdown and its economic fallout, many of the structures supporting non-fiction, from film festivals to funding sources, are falling away.

The event marks the latest virtual event in IndieWire’s ongoing live events, which include weekly Instagram live sessions, concerts, and a new video edition of the Screen Talk podcast.

