Attention, Screenwriters: Here’s a Chance to Get Your Script Made Into a Netflix Film

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Impact is seeking submissions for feature ideas that could be made into a Netflix film.

Writers, here’s your chance to fast-track your brilliant idea into a Netflix film. Imagine Impact, a branch of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s production company, is calling for submissions as part of a deal with Netflix that will see Impact identify and help develop feature film ideas, in four specific genres, over the next year. The first of four genre-specific application windows opens Wednesday. The first round of projects being considered are “large scale action-adventure movies for all audiences.” Applications will be accepted through July 6.

Imagine Impact, founded by Grazer, Howard, and Tyler Mitchell in 2018, is a content accelerator program that has held three sessions so far. Creatives apply in an open application process and those admitted take part in an intense, eight-week program that seeks unknown or underrepresented writers with unique stories and gets their projects ready for sale, in part by pairing creators with experienced mentors.

Imagine Impact’s partnership with Netflix seeks to apply a similar model, which organizers told IndieWire last year seeks to democratize access to the industry. While previous editions saw projects developed with the help of mentors ahead of a pitch day in front of a room of buyers, this one works differently.

A group of finalists selected by Impact will be presented directly to Netflix. If the streamer chooses to develop one or more of those projects, the writer will sign an agreement with Netflix and be paid a WGA-set fee, and then be paired with an Impact mentor, who will help the writer deliver a first draft to Netflix. Unlike previous Impact sessions, selected writers will not need to relocate and can participate in the process virtually.

“Netflix is the most innovative content creation and distribution company of the last decade, leading the way in streaming since 2007 and changing the original content game with House of Cards in 2013. As Impact continues to evolve the way that global talent is discovered, projects are developed and how the creative industry connects, this partnership demonstrates both companies’ commitment to improving the development system in order to generate more original, quality IP to meet the growing demand,” Grazer, Howard, and Mitchell said in a statement.

The other three genre application windows will be announced in July, September, and November.

Since its founding in 2018, Imagine Impact has helped develop 62 TV and film projects, with 22 sold or set-up. Among them is Godwin Jabangwe’s Tunga, an animated family adventure musical inspired by the mythology of the Zimbabwe’s Shona culture of Zimbabwe, which is set up at Netflix.

For each of its three sessions to date, Impact received more than 4,000 applications from 81 countries. With about 20 slots per session, that’s an acceptance rate of less than half of one percent.

Impact recently expanded to Australia in partnership with Gentle Giant Media Group and Screen Australia.

For more information and to apply visit Impact’s website.

