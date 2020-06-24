IndieWire Live: Danny Trejo Will Take Questions During Live Interview

The prolific Hollywood actor will participate in a live Instagram video interview with IndieWire on Wednesday.

From starring in the lead role in Robert Rodriguez’s “Machete” films to credits that also include the “Death Wish” franchise and “Grand Theft Auto,” Danny Trejo is one of the most prolific talents in Hollywood. The longtime actor will discuss his career this week as part of IndieWire’s Instagram Live interview series. Trejo’s interview with IndieWire executive editor and chief critic Eric Kohn will begin on IndieWire’s official Instagram page at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 24. Previous IndieWire Instagram Live sessions have featured interviews with Eric Andre, Diego Luna, and Rose McGowan, among others.

Trejo has had memorable roles in a dizzying array of films, television shows, and video games, including “Sons of Anarchy” and “Breaking Bad,” as well as the “Spy Kids” film franchise. Trejo’s Machete character in the “Spy Kids” films was briefly featured in Quinten Tarantino’s “Grindhouse” and Trejo later starred in two adult-oriented “Machete” action movies.

While Trejo’s filmography is extensive, the upcoming documentary “Inmate #1: The Rise Of Danny Trejo” will mark the first time Hollywood has spotlighted the iconic actor. The non-fiction feature covers aspects of Trejo’s life, from his time as a stick-up artist and drug abuse victim to his eventual incarcerations, his rebound as a drug counsellor, and his unlikely path to Hollywood stardom.

