IndieWire Live: Guillermo del Toro to Discuss His Career and Take Fan Questions

Guillermo del Toro, one of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated directors, will discuss his prolific career with IndieWire in a live interview on Wednesday. Del Toro is the latest Hollywood talent to participate in IndieWire’s Instagram Live interview series. His interview with IndieWire executive editor and chief critic Eric Kohn will begin on IndieWire’s official Instagram page at 2pm ET on Wednesday, July 1. Previous IndieWire Instagram Live sessions have featured interviews with Eric Andre, Danny Trejo, and Rose McGowan, among others.

Del Toro is responsible for directing a variety of beloved action and fantasy films, including the original “Hellboy,” “Pacific Rim,” and “The Shape of Water.” He also helped write the screenplay for Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit.” Del Toro’s efforts on “The Shape of Water” won him the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

Del Toro currently has a variety of projects in the works: He’s directing a “Pinocchio” film that stars Ewan McGregor and Ron Perlman and is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2021, as well as “Nightmare Alley,” which will star Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Willem Dafoe. While del Toro’s upcoming films won’t hit theaters for quite some time, fans of the director’s work can keep themselves busy by perusing some of del Toro’s favorite films, book, and television shows he’s binged over the last few months.

Stay posted to IndieWire’s official Instagram page for Wednesday’s live interview with del Toro.

