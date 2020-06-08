Issa Rae Asks ‘What the F*ck Is This?’ to Donald Trump Liking ‘Insecure’ Tweet

Issa Rae's beloved HBO comedy series might have a surprise fan in Donald Trump.

Is Donald Trump a secret fan of Issa Rae’s acclaimed HBO comedy series “Insecure”? It’s a question the world is asking after it was discovered that the President of the United States’ only “liked” post on Twitter is one about Rae’s series. Trump’s account liked a June 7 post about the penultimate episode of “Insecure” Season 4. The episode ended with an explosive confrontation between main characters Issa and Molly (Yvonne Orji). Trump’s “liked” tweet was a gif from “The Color Purple” that was used to express disappointment in Issa and Molly’s friendship dissolving.

Rae noticed Trump liked a tweet about “Insecure” and responded with a baffling question: “What the fuck is this?” Rae’s “The Lovebirds” co-star Kumail Nanjiani reacted by writing, “Well I found one thing I have in common with him: we’re both big fans of Issa Rae.” That’s when Rae responded to Nanjiani with a gif of “Shh, don’t.” IndieWire has reached out to Rae for further comment.

“Insecure” is set to air its Season 4 finale this Sunday, June 14. HBO announced earlier this year the series would be returning for a fifth season. Rae co-created the series with Larry Wilmore and serves as an executive producer on the show alongside Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, and Michael Rotenberg, among others. The show started its run inspired by Rae’s popular web series “Awkward Black Girl.”

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole ‘Insecure’ team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” vice president of HBO Programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement while announcing the Season 5 renewal. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

As for Trump, it’s not known whether or not the “Insecure” favorited tweet was intentional or a mistake. The president has never singled out Rae’s series as one of his favorites prior to the liked tweet. “Insecure” remains one of the year’s most well-reviewed shows with a 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes for its fourth season.

what the fuck is this — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 8, 2020

