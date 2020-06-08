Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss Tease ‘Matrix 4’ Return: ‘Never Thought It Would Happen’

Reeves says Wachowski's new "Matrix" screenplay has "some meaningful things to say" about the world right now.

It’s been nearly two decades since Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss played Neo and Trinity in “The Matrix” trilogy, and not even the actors thought they’d ever be back as their legendary movie heroes in a fourth “Matrix” movie. “I never thought that it would happen,” Moss tells Empire magazine about “The Matrix 4” in a new interview. “It was never on my radar at all.”

Not only are Reeves and Moss back for “The Matrix 4,” but so is the franchise’s co-creator Lana Wachowski. “The Matrix 4” script was co-written by Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon, and “Cloud Atlas” novelist David Mitchell. Wachowski is handling filmmaking duties solo after co-directing and co-writing the original trilogy with sister Lilly. The screenplay was strong enough to seal the deal for both Moss and Reeves to want to come back.

“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.’ It was just very exciting,” Moss said.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” Reeves added. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Plot details for “The Matrix 4” have remained under wraps, although there are rumors swirling that time travel is involved and somehow a younger iteration of the Morpheus character is involved. Reeves and Moss’ fellow “Matrix” co-star Jada Pinkett Smith is returning to the franchise as well, while new additions to the world include “Watchmen” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, and Jessica Henwick, among others. The movie had wrapped production in San Francisco earlier this year and was heading to Berlin when filming was put on hiatus.

While the new “Matrix” storyline is a mystery, we do know that Wachowski is handling the action scenes herself behind the camera. “John Wick” directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch were stunt coordinators on the original “Matrix” trilogy and told Collider in April that they were helping out on select action beats in “The Matrix 4.”

“What makes [Lana] so great is she directs her own action,” Stahelski said. “We’ve had second unit directors on some of the [‘Matrix’ films] just because of the logistics involved. But of late, and especially on ‘Matrix 4,’ she’s directing her own action. The second units for them are mostly establishing shots, the B-sides of the some of the compositions for some locations. But Lana, she does her own action. She weaves it into the main unit stuff, which is why their stuff looks so good.”

Warner Bros. is scheduled to release “The Matrix 4” in theaters nationwide May 21, 2021.

