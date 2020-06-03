Keke Palmer Urges National Guard to ‘March with Us’ in Midst of Black Lives Matter Protest

"March beside us and show us that you’re here for us," Palmer says in the midst of a Black Lives Matter protest.

Keke Palmer is going viral on social media after stopping to urge National Guard members to march with the community in the midst of a Black Lives Matter protest. NBC News reporter Gadi Schwartz posted a video to Twitter of Palmer trying to convince soldiers to take part in the protest, and the clip has received over 17 million views and counting in just 14 hours. Palmer appeared in “Hustlers” last year and co-hosts ABC’s daytime talk show “Strahan, Sara and Keke.”

“You have a president that’s talking about the second amendment as a use for people to use firearms against the people that are protesting,” Palmer is heard telling the National Guard soldiers. “This is the message we’re seeing. I don’t know if you’re on social media because the news don’t tell you everything.”

“You have to pay attention to what is going on,” Palmer adds. “We have a president that’s trying to incite a race war. The borders are closed, we can’t leave. You have people in here that need your help, this is when we need your help. Y’all stand with the community, with society to stop the governmental oppression, period.”

Related John Boyega Delivers Rousing Protest Speech: If I Don't 'Have a Career After This, F*ck That'

Seth Rogen Tells All Lives Matter Supporters to 'F*ck Off' and 'Stop Watching' His Films Related Stream of the Day: Years Before 'Uncut Gems,' the Safdie Brothers Gave Us the Ultimate Dysfunctional New Yorker

2019-2020 Freshman Shows: What's Renewed, What's Canceled, What's in Limbo

After one National Guard soldier admitted that Palmer’s sentiments were correct, the actress responded, “So march beside us. Let the revolution be televised, march beside us and show us that you’re here for us. Make history with us, please.”

Another soldier said the National Guard could not take part in the protest because they had to stay at their assigned posts. The reaction prompted Palmer to ask, “What is there to control? March with us, it will send a huge message, you and your men, protect us.”

Palmer’s pleas did not win out in the end. The National Guard members refused to take part in the protest and only agreed to take a knee in solidarity with the protestors. “OK. I’m at a loss,” Palmer concluded. “I don’t know. That ain’t enough for me. That ain’t enough. March with us.”

Watch the viral video of Palmer and the National Guard in the video below.

Watch all of this. pic.twitter.com/YHq0QhXrnw — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) June 2, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.