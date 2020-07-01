‘Made in Italy’ Trailer: Liam Neeson Stars in James D’Arcy’s Uplifting Directorial Debut

"Made in Italy" is shaping up to be a heart-warming story about a father and son who rekindle their relationship while fixing up an old family house.

Liam Neeson and Micheál Richardson are teaming up for a heartfelt tale about the importance of family in “Made in Italy,” which is set to premiere in theaters and VOD platforms August 7. The trailer for the upcoming film dropped on Tuesday and promises an uplifting story for summer moviegoers looking for a bit of escapism.

Here’s the film’s synopsis: “Made in Italy” is a heart-warming father-son story set in glorious Tuscany about bohemian London artist Robert (Neeson), who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Richardson) to make a quick sale of the house they inherited from his late wife. Neither expects to find the once beautiful villa in such a state of disrepair. Renovations go badly, with father and son soon finding themselves at odds.”

Neeson and Richardson star in the film alongside Lindsay Duncan and Valeria Bilello. Duncan plays an ex-pat making her living selling villas, which draws the attention of Neeson’s Robert. Bilello plays a vivacious young Italian chef who romances Richardson’s Jack, only for her jealous and threatening ex-husband to reemerge and threaten the newfound relationship.

“Made in Italy” marks the directorial debut of actor James D’Arcy, who portrays Edin Jarvis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has starred in a variety of recent films and television series, including “Homeland,” “Dunkirk,” and “The Hot Zone.” As for Neeson, he recently appeared in films such as “Men in Black: International” and “Ordinary Love” and is set to star in the upcoming thriller “Honest Thief.”

“Made in Italy” is produced by Pippa Cross, Sam Tipper-Hale, Alessandro Mascheroni, and David Campos Pavoncelli. The movie will be distributed by IFC Films. Check out the trailer for “Made in Italy” below:

