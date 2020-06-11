Miles Morales Spider-Man Game to Arrive on Playstation 5 in Holiday 2020

Sony announced a new "Spider-Man" game and a suite of other high-profile titles in its Playstation 5 reveal stream on Thursday.

“Spider-Man: Miles Morales” will web sling onto the Playstation 5 when Sony’s upcoming video game console launches during the holiday season. Sony announced the new game, featuring Marvel’s friendly neighborhood superhero, among a suite of other titles during an hourlong video reveal of its upcoming console on Thursday.

Playstation 5 will launch during the holiday season but a specific release date and price has not been revealed. The Playstation 4 cost $399 when it launched in late 2013.

The new “Spider-Man” game, developed by Insomniac Games, was the first Playstation 5 game Sony announced and is certain to be one of the holiday season’s most-anticipated releases. This is a direct sequel to the developer’s 2018 “Spider-Man” game, which enjoyed critical acclaim and strong sales numbers. USA Today reported in 2018 that the game sold $198 million-worth of copies within three days of its release, a noticeably stronger performance than the $117 million opening weekend box office of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Though the 2018 game centered on Peter Parker, the upcoming sequel features Miles as the playable character. Miles appeared as a supporting character in the 2018 game and acquired superpowers near the conclusion of its story. Much of the character’s recent popularity stems from the hit 2018 animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which focused on Miles as he meets other Spider-Men from alternate universes. “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” is one of the highest-profile video games to center on a Black character in gaming history.

The 2018 “Spider-Man” game also teased that the supervillain Venom — who Tom Hardy will star as in the upcoming “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” film — could be featured in the sequel.

Sony unveiled a handful of other high-profile video games on Thursday, including “Horizon Forbidden West,” a sequel to Guerilla Games’ 2017 hit “Horizon Zero Dawn.” Like the original game, “Horizon Forbidden West” centers on Aloy, a young woman who adventures into a visually astounding post-apocalyptic world teeming with a variety of robotic dinosaurs and scattered human tribes.

Other standout games from the Playstation 5 reveal include “Resident Evil Village,” the eighth installment in Capcom’s popular horror franchise, and “Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart,” the latest addition to Insomniac Games’ lighthearted adventure series.

Playstation 5 will also be host to a remake of “Demon’s Souls,” the notoriously challenging action game that kicked off the popular “Dark Souls” franchise and popularized the “souls-like” genre of video games. As for other old games, the enduringly popular “Grand Theft Auto 5” will make its way to the console and promises a range of technical improvements and visual upgrades.

Sony did not offer specific release dates for any of the Playstation 5’s upcoming games. Playstation 5 is expected to compete with Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X video game console, which is also slated to launch sometime during the holiday season. Microsoft has yet to reveal many details about its upcoming console.

Check out the Playstation 5 reveal video below:

