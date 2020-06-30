‘Ozark’ Ending with Supersized Season 4, Just as Jason Bateman Warned Fans

The final run of the popular Netflix drama will consist of 14 episodes.

The Byrde family is getting ready to make their final bow on Netflix. The streaming giant has announced its acclaimed drama series “Ozark” will return for a fourth and final season that is set to run a supersized 14 episodes. The final season will air in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes. Netflix’s only tease for “Ozark” Season 4 is this brief synopsis: “The new season will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.”

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving ‘Ozark’ more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” executive producer and showrunner Chris Mundy said in a statement. “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us, both on screen and off, so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

“A supersized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes,” added Jason Bateman, who not only plays one of the show’s leads but also serves as executive producer. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

Related 'Cursed' Trailer: Katherine Langford Is an Arthurian Hero in Netflix Adventure Series

'Mucho Mucho Amor' Trailer: Netflix Documentary on Gay Latinx Icon Walter Mercado Related Stream of the Day: Years Before 'Uncut Gems,' the Safdie Brothers Gave Us the Ultimate Dysfunctional New Yorker

Here's What's Still Open for Business in Hollywood

“‘Ozark’ is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim,” Netflix’s vice president of original content Cindy Holland concluded. “We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia, and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close.”

“Ozark” debuted its third season to series-best reviews earlier this year and the program is considered a frontrunner to land multiple Emmy nominees this year in the Drama Series categories. “Ozark” Season 2 netted Bateman an Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series and Julia Garner an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

The show’s final season announcement falls in line with Jason Bateman’s warning to fans after Season 3 debuted that “Ozark” was drawing closer to its endgame. The actor said at the time it’s long been presumed the show would run “three seasons, four seasons, five seasons, something like that.” Now fans know “Ozark” will end after four seasons, although splitting the final season into two parts more or less equals five seasons.

“If you keep going for a whole lot longer, you’re going to go over the cliff, or up over the peak of the mountain and you end up jumping the shark,” Bateman said about ending the show. “So, given the intelligence of Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde, if they keep going at this pitch for much longer, they’re either going to be killed or put in jail. The alternative is to flatten out that pitch so that you don’t end up jumping the shark, but then you start stalling just for additional episodes and seasons. So, I’m not sure where and when it’ll end, but given their intelligence, it doesn’t feel like it’s a 12-season show.”

Netflix has not yet announced a production start date or a release plan for “Ozark” Season 4.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.