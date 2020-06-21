Palm Springs 2020 Virtual ShortFest Winners Gain Oscar Eligibility

The 2020 Palm Springs International ShortFest has announced its festival juried award winners from the 332 shorts films featured throughout this year’s virtual edition, running June 16-22. Awards and cash prizes worth $25,000 were handed out, and a number of the winners are now eligible for the 2021 Academy Awards short film categories. See the full list of winners below.
At a time when all festivals have been forced to go virtual, there’s no telling how much buzz these events can generate, but the Oscar eligibility provides a nice boost for rising filmmakers coming out of ShortFest. It’s a long road ahead for festival films since the Oscars have now been pushed back to April 25 next year, with other awards ceremonies, including the Film Independent Spirit Awards (now April 24), falling in line. Expect a packed fall season as the backlog of titles from postponed dates, canceled festivals, and shuttered productions get unleashed.
Palm Springs International ShortFest 2020 held a number of panels and virtual mixers, well-attended by filmmakers from all over the world and providing a unique opportunity to network with international industry folks that might not otherwise be possible in person. Below is the full list of this year’s winners:
Oscar-Qualifying Awards
Greater Palm Springs CVB Best of the Festival Award: “Matriochkas” (Belgium/France), Directed by Bérangère Mc Neese
Special Mention (for Creative Vision): “Stay Awake, Be Ready” (Vietnam/South Korea/USA), Directed by Pham Thien An
Special Mention (for Direction): “Mizaru” (India/USA), Directed by Sudarshan Suresh
Best Animated Short: “The Fabric of You” (UK), Directed by Josephine Lohoar Self
Special Mention: “SH_T Happens” (Czech Republic/Slovakia/France), Directed by Mihalyi and David Stumpf
Best Documentary Short: “The Heart Still Hums” (USA), Directed by Savanah Leaf and Taylor Russell
Special Mentions: “Dead Woman’s Pass” (Peru/Qatar), Directed by Lali Houghton; “Huntsville Station” (USA), Directed by Jamie Meltzer and Chris Filippone
Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes: “Birth Right” (Israel), Directed by Inbar Horesh
Special Mention: “Henet Ward” (Egypt), Directed by Morad Mostafa
Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under: “Dummy” (Lithuania), Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Special Mention: “The Midsummer’s Voice” (China/USA), Directed by Yudi Zhang
Student Short Awards
Best Student Animated Short: “Daughter” (Czech Republic), Directed by Daria Kashcheeva
Special Mention: “SH_T Happens” (Czech Republic/Slovakia/France), Directed by Michaela Mihalyi and David Stumpf
Best Student Documentary Short: “For Your Sake” (Germany), Directed by Ronja Hemm
Special Mention: “All Cats Are Grey in the Dark” (Switzerland), Directed by Lasse Linder
Best Student International Short: “Still Working” (Switzerland), Directed by Julietta Korbel
Special Mention: “22:47 Linie 34” (Switzerland), Directed by Michael Karrer
Best Student U.S. Short: “Heading South” (China/USA), Directed by Yuan Yuan
Special Mention: “Tape” (USA/Canada/Finland), Directed by Jojo Erholtz
Special Jury Awards
Best International Short: “The Tongues” (Norway), Directed by Marja Bål Nango and Ingir Bål
Special Mention: “Funfair” (Iran/Canada), Directed by Kaveh Mazaheri
Best U.S. Short: “My Hero” (USA), Directed by Logan Jackson
Special Mention (for Stylistic Vision and Emerging Talent): “Pharmacopeia” (USA), Directed by Tania Taiwo
GoE Bridging the Borders Award: “The Present” (Palestine), Directed by Farah Nabulsi
Special Mention: “Container” (Greece/USA), Directed by Daphne Maziariaki
Local Jury Award: “Welcome Strangers” (USA), Directed by Dia Sokol Savage
Special Mention: “Sundays at the Triple Nickel” (USA), Directed by Jess Colquhoun
Vimeo Staff Pick Award: “Give Up the Ghost” (Jordan/Germany/Sweden), Directed by Zain Duraie
Young Cineastes Award: “Colette” (USA/France/Germany), Directed by Anthony Giacchino
Special Mention: “Gold Plated” (Belgium), Directed by Chloé Léonil
Best Comedy Short: “Viktor on the Moon” (Denmark), Directed by Christian Arhoff
Special Mention (for Direction): “Blocks” (USA), Directed by Bridget Moloney
Best LGBTQ+ Short: “Kama’aina” (USA), Directed by Kimi Howl Lee
Special Mention: “La Gloria” (USA), Directed by Mary Evangelista
Best Midnight Short: “The Sleepwalkers” (India), Directed by Radhika Apte
Special Mention (for Best Climax): “The Nights Alone” (France), Directed by Olivier Strauss
Anne Thompson contributed reporting.
