Peacock Reveals New Trailers for All Launch Titles

Peacock will launch with a variety of original titles in addition to leveraging NBCUniversal's array of library programming.

Peacock, the last of 2020’s new major streaming services, is nearing its national July 15 launch. NBCUniversal unveiled a slew of trailers for its streaming service’s launch day originals, including “Brave New World” and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” on Thursday.

Peacock, which launched early for select customers earlier in the year (albeit without original programming), will leverage parent company NBCUniversal’s vast library of content, including popular shows such as “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” and “Law & Order: SVU.” Unlike most relatively new streaming services, such as HBO Max, Disney+, and Apple TV+, Peacock will also boast a respectable number of original titles at launch to supplement its large amount of library programming.

The upcoming streaming service’s launch day originals include “Brave New World,” the “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” film, “The Capture,” “Intelligence,” and “Lost Speedways.” Peacock will also launch with the kid-friendly “Cleopatra in Space,” “Where’s Waldo?,” and the “In Deep with Ryan Lochte” documentary.

Trailers for all of the aforementioned titles were unveiled on Peacock’s YouTube channel. “Brave New World” and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” are shaping up to be the streaming service’s standout launch titles, given the classic status of Aldous Huxley’s original “Brave New World” dystopian novel and the enduring popularity of the original “Psych” television series.

Peacock’s “Brave New World” will take place in a seemingly utopian society where peace and equality are achieved via humans being meticulously-engineered to perform specific duties while being effectively controlled via joy-inducing drugs. The series stars Alden Ehrenreich, Harry Lloyd, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Demi Moore.

“Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” will continue the plot of the original USA Network series and will center on the aftereffects of Santa Barbara police chief Charlton Lassiter being ambushed and left for dead on the job. Original series stars Shawn (James Roday) and Gus ((Dulé Hill) return to help Charlton and untangle a twisted case without the help of the police.

Select episodes of Peacock’s original series will be offered to Peacock Free users. The streaming service will be available in several tiers, including a free, ad-supported version. Peacock Premium will cost either $4.99 or $9.99 per month, depending on whether subscribers have a specific Comcast or Cox cable bundle.

Peacock released a video containing all of its launch originals’ trailers, which can be viewed below. Links to the trailers for each individual Peacock original are available on the streaming service’s YouTube page.

