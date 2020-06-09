‘Psych 2’: Watch the First Four Minutes of the Upcoming Peacock Film

"Psych 2: Lassie Come Home" is shaping up to be a love letter to fans of the hit detective comedy series.

NBCUniversal has unveiled the first four minutes of “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” the feature film that will premiere when the company’s Peacock streaming service launches nationally on July 15.

Fans of the original series, “Psych” — which aired on USA Network — will find plenty to love in the new footage from the upcoming film, including the return of several fan-favorite characters. “Psych 2” is the second film in the “Psych” franchise, which follows a talented Santa Barbara crime consultant who convinces his colleagues that he has psychic powers.

The upcoming film’s synopsis reads:

Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage “Psych”-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

The “Psych 2” sneak peak promises the film will offer plenty of laughs to go along with all that tension. Growing bears, therapy dogs, and even a bit of meta humor regarding the film’s high expectations highlight the intro, which should please fans of the cult hit series. The “Psych” series ran for eight seasons on USA Network before concluding in 2014. The first “Psych” film was released in 2013.

“Psych 2” is one of several original titles that will launch on Peacock July 15. Others include “Brave New World,” an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s classic dystopian novel, and “The Capture,” “Intelligence,” and “Lost Speedways.” Select episodes of Peacock’s original series will be offered to Peacock Free users. The streaming service will be available in several tiers, including a free, ad-supported version. Peacock Premium will cost either $4.99 or $9.99 per month, depending on whether subscribers have a specific Comcast or Cox cable bundle.

Check out the sneak peek of “Psych 2” below:

