Join Cannes Director Thierry Fremaux as a Special Guest on Screen Talk Live

IndieWire’s weekly Screen Talk podcast is going live again this week with another special guest. On Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux will be joining hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson for the latest episode.

Register here to watch the Zoom recording and submit questions for the Q&A portion of the conversation.

Last week, after determining that a physical edition of the 2020 festival could not proceed, Cannes announced the 56 films that comprise the “Cannes 2020” selection. Fremaux and his programming chose the films from this year’s submissions to the festival, though some of the films that would have played at this year’s edition were not included in the selection, as they are currently vying for spots on the fall circuit or the 2021 edition of Cannes. On Screen Talk, Fremaux will shed light on the decision to announce a program without a festival and how he hopes it will benefit the films in the months ahead. For further analysis, check out Kohn’s take on the lineup and Thompson’s assessment of its Oscar odds.Fremaux last appeared on Screen Talk during the 2019 edition of the festival for a live recording at the American Pavilion. He became the artistic director in 2001 and was elevated to artistic director in 2007. He also serves as the director of the Lumiere Institute in Lyon.This is the latest live edition of Screen Talk. Last month’s live recording featured TIFF artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey. Watch the full conversation here, and check out more of IndieWire’s recent live events here.