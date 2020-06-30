‘Room 104′ Season 4 Trailer: Duplass Brothers’ HBO Anthology Returns for Final Season — Exclusive

Mark and Jay Duplass' diverse episodic anthology series will debut its fourth and final season this month.

It’s almost time for one last check-in to “Room 104.” Mark and Jay Duplass’ ethereal HBO anthology series will premiere its fourth and final season on July 24 and IndieWire is exclusively premiering the season’s first trailer.

The half-hour episodes, which hail from the “Togetherness” creators and centers on various travelers who pass through a room in a typical American chain motel, have been compared to “The Twilight Zone” for their deft blend of surreality, horror, and surprises. The series’ new trailer promises to explore a dizzying range of genres and characters for the series’ send-off and even teases a glimpse at the season’s original songs, one of which will be performed by Duplass.

Per HBO, Season 4 will also include the series’ first-ever animated episode, and the premiere entry will mark the first time that Mark Duplass stars, writes, directs, and performs original music for the series. Stories and characters featured in Season 4 include an estranged performer giving a one-night-only performance, a woman battling her dark past with addiction, a dollhouse, time-travel, and more.

The expansive Season 4 cast will include: Mark Duplass, Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Vivian Bang, Finn Roberts, Adam Shapiro, Breeda Wool, Kevin Nealon, Erinn Hayes, Ron Funches, Sadie Stanley, Shannon Purser, Kendra Carelli, Benjamin Papac, Alison Jaye, Tim Granaderos, Oliva Crocicchia, Harvey Guillen, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood, and Susan Park.

The final season’s directors include: Mark Duplass, Karan Soni, Ross Partridge, Jenée LaMarque, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Natalie Morales, Patrick Brice, Julian Wass, and Sydney Fleischmann. The show’s fourth season is written by Mark Duplass, LaMarque, Lauren Parks, Mel Eslyn, Budd, Bryan Poyser, and Wass.

“Room 104” has enjoyed considerable acclaim since the series premiered on HBO in 2017. IndieWire’s Steve Greene praised the show’s third season in his B+ review last year, and noted the show was constantly finding ways to circumvent the audience’s expectations.

Check out the trailer for the fourth and final season of HBO’s “Room 104” below:

