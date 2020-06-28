Sacha Baron Cohen Crashes Far-Right Rally and Dupes Attendees with Racist Singalong

The comedian pulled the wild prank at a March for Our Rights event in Olympia, Washington.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s career is built upon the art of trolling, from posing as a Kazakh journalist in “Borat” to getting Paula Abdul to sit on “Mexican chair-people” in Brüno and, finally, the overall madness of his politically incorrect Showtime series “Who Is America?” And on Saturday, Cohen reportedly infiltrated a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington, posing onstage as a sponsor of the event and performing a song with racially charged lyrics to get the crowd to sing along. Watch the video below.

“Disguised as a PAC out of Southern California, paid for the stage setup and musical entertainment. Came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting shit,” Yelm City Councilman James Connor Blair wrote on Facebook following the event. “His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage or pulling power from the generator. After the crowd realized what he was saying, and turned on him, his security then rushed the stage and evacuated them to a waiting private ambulance that was contracted to be their escape transport.”

The event was a downtown “March for Our Rights 3” rally organized by the Washington Three Percenters, a far-right militia group known for its gun advocacy. The name of the group is a reference to the belief that only three percent of American colonists fought against the British.

Dressed in overalls and a fake beard, Cohen sang about everything from injecting kids with the “Wuhan flu” to references to Dr. Fauci, Obama, and chopping up any person wearing a mask “like the Saudis do.” While some speculate that the stunt was another elaborately staged exercise for a possible second season of “Who Is America?,” the political activist and comedian has repeatedly said that it’s never happening.

This post is by a city council member in Yelm, Washington. Earlier this afternoon, Sacha Baron Cohen crashed the event of Washington 3% – a right-wing group of armed insurrectionists and white supremacists – in Olympia. I look forward to the video… pic.twitter.com/zilUA2zJQU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020

Holy shit 😂 Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington 3% (local rightwing militia) event in Olympia a few minutes ago. A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security… And then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mllLkKBcpZ — Spek (@spekulation) June 27, 2020

