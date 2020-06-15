‘Search Party’ Trailer: Our Favorite Hipster Murder Mystery Makes Its Long-Awaited Return

One of the funniest and sharpest shows on television arrives on HBO Max not a moment too soon.

It’s been nearly three years since Season 2 of “Search Party” concluded with a dramatic flourish, and for viewers who just can’t get enough of the wryly funny hipster murder mystery, the long wait is finally over. Premiering on TBS in November of 2016, the dark comedy was the perfect balm in a stormy sea of apocalyptic news, balancing a fatalistic sense of humor with a compelling storytelling and a healthy sense of self deprecation for an entire generation of disaffected semi-youth. It was exactly what we needed then, and it’s exactly what we need now.

The official synopsis reads: “The all-new third season of ‘Search Party’ finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory and Drew are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott and Portia grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight. Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, and it becomes increasingly clear that the group may not have brunch together again for quite some time.”

Created by Charles Rogers and Sarah Violet Bliss with Michael Showalter, “Search Party” revolves around a group of four friends who unwittingly become involved in an acquaintance’s death. It stars Alia Shawkat, also a producer on the series, John Early, John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner, and Brandon Micheal-Hall. Season 1 dealt primarily with Chantal’s death, Season 2 finds the gang slipping deeper into their illicit cover-up and finding ever more creative ways to sell their souls.

From the look of this new trailer, Season 3 will have been more than worth the wait. Dory’s (Shawkat) newfound infamy has the whole crew enjoying the spotlight, which leads to plenty of hilarious outbursts and escapades from Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner). Ever the alluring and adorable straight man, Drew is on the outside trying desperately to reason with crazy people. Everyone is trying to pass the buck on what actually happened.

Season 3 of “Search Party” will premiere on HBO Max on June 25. Hopefully more people will have a chance to catch it than when it was on TBS, because it’s one of the smartest and funniest shows on television.

