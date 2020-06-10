SeriesFest 2020 Lineup: ‘P-Valley’ Premiere, ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Mythic Quest’ Panels, and More

A key portion of SeriesFest this year is themed to the concept of "Fest Differently," emphasizing how virtual content can be better utilized moving forward.

It was announced a few weeks ago that SeriesFest, a weeklong event celebrating episodic storytelling, would be going completely virtual this year. Now, they’re rolling out more of their slate as the June 18 start date draws near.

The big news is the Starz drama “P-Valley,” based on Katori Hall’s play about a Mississippi strip club, will debut its first episode during SeriesFest’s opening night. The premiere will be accompanied by a live-streaming Q&A panel with series stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, and creator/showrunner Hall herself. “P-Valley” will debut July 12 on Starz.

Other events recently announced include a panel devoted to the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” with co-creators Rob McElhenney and Megan Ganz, as well as stars Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, and Jessie Ennis, and a “Killing Eve” panel from BBC America, featuring directors Miranda Bowen and Shannon Murphy, among others. Zachary Quinto, star of AMC’s supernatural vampire series “NOS4A2” will be at the virtual event in support of his series, alongside executive producer and showrunner Jami O’Brien.

This is all on top of their already announced lineup of indie pilots that includes works from the likes of Ilana Glazer and Rhea Seehorn.

A key portion of SeriesFest this year is themed to the concept of “Fest Differently,” highlighting how virtual content can be better integrated in these times. They’ll have a panel specifically geared toward the current global health crisis and how it’s affected the media landscape. The panel will include the likes of Blumhouse Television Co-President Jeremy Gold and the aforementioned McElhenney, among others, as panelists.

“Art has always been a powerful means of expression during times of turmoil and tragedy,” SeriesFest founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook said in a statement. “It empowers us to have difficult conversations, and it enables us all to come together to experience shared human truths. In this unprecedented time, we feel it is critical to celebrate artistic expression and champion the creators who make their voices heard. More than ever before, we see the need to bring the creative community together and ‘Fest Differently.’ We’re thrilled and honored to have such amazing artists participating in this year’s virtual festival. Together, they will provide incredible insight, and in some cases, much-needed escapism.”

SerieFest runs June 18-24 and tickets can be purchased at the SeriesFest website.

