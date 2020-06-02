Seth Rogen Tells All Lives Matter Supporters to ‘F*ck Off’ and ‘Stop Watching’ His Films

Rogen invited anyone who believes the Black Lives Matter movement is controversial to unfollow him on social media.

Seth Rogen isn’t mincing his words to Instagram users who are criticizing his support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, Rogen took to his Instagram account to post a photo of the Black Lives Matter logo to his 8 million followers. The comedian’s caption reads: “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.”

Rogen’s caption was a hit at All Lives Matter supporters, many of whom have been speaking out amidst the current protests claiming the Black Lives Matter movement promotes inequality. The point All Lives Matter supporters miss is that supporting the Black Lives Matter movement does not mean one doesn’t support all lives, it’s just that all lives aren’t in danger and being oppressed like black lives are in this moment and throughout American history.

All Lives Matter supporters didn’t agree with Rogen’s message and began flooding the post’s comments section with the #AllLivesMatter hashtag. In response, Rogen fired back by telling a majority of them “fuck you” and to stay off his Instagram page. “Fuck off,” the comedian wrote to one All Lives Matter supporter. “You don’t deserve my movies anywhere. Stop watching my shit.” To other critics Rogen responded, “Shut the fuck up” and “eat shit and fuck you.” Rogen’s responses have since gone viral.

Rogen has been using his social media platforms over the last week to support Black Lives Matter causes and he encouraged followers over the weekend to match his donation to help bail out Minneapolis protestors. Other celebrities that joined Rogen in making donations were Janelle Monae, Josh and Benny Safdie, Steve Carell, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Rogen’s new film, “An American Pickle,” is set to debut August 6 on HBO Max, where it will become the streamer’s first original movie release. Click here to visit IndieWire’s resource page for ways to support and donate to the Black Lives Matter movement.

