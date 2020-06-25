‘Stateless’ Trailer: Cate Blanchett’s Immigration Series Nears Release

Cate Blanchett's long-awaited "Stateless" will examine the issues surrounding Australia's immigration system.

Cate Blanchett’s topical immigration-focused series “Stateless” is nearing release and Netflix has debuted the trailer for the upcoming limited series.

Here’s the series’ synopsis, per Netflix: “Stateless” is a powerful and timely series about four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the middle of the Australian desert — an airline hostess (Yvonne Strahovski) on the run from a dangerous cult, an Afghan refugee (Fayssal Bazzi) and his family fleeing persecution, a young father (Jai Courtney) escaping a dead-end job, and a bureaucrat (Asher Keddie) running out of time to contain a national scandal.

Though the series, which premieres on Netflix on July 8, has yet to land in America, has already aired on Australian public broadcaster ABC in March. Netflix acquired the global rights to the series in February. The show was seven years in the making for Blanchett, who also serves as an ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The show, along with FX on Hulu’s “Mrs. America,” marks Blanchett’s first major starring roles in television.

The trailer for the series, which is co-created by Blanchett, Elise McCredie, and Tony Ayres, suggests that “Stateless” will boast plenty of drama while still offering a sharp take on the real-world issues surrounding immigration policies.

The treatment of undocumented immigrants has long been controversial in the United States and the subject received significant media attention in 2018 when news reports surfaced regarding the inhumane treatment of asylum seekers — including the malnourishment of detainees and children being kept in cages — on the nation’s southern border. Though high-profile reporting on the issue has largely died down since then, the Los Angeles Times recently reported that immigration officials spent funds meant for immigrant care on items such as dirt bikes and boats.

Australia, like the United States, has been the center of controversy due to the country’s immigration policies, which President Donald Trump has praised.

“Stateless” is written by McCredie and Belinda Chayko and directed by Emma Freeman and Jocelyn Moorhouse. Blanchett has also been prolific in the film industry recently and starred in films such as “Thor: Ragnarok,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

Check out the trailer for “Stateless” below:

