‘Summer of 85’ Trailer: Bask in the Beauty of François Ozon’s Retro Gay Romance

"Summer of 85" hits theaters in France on July 14, making it the first film from the canceled Cannes Film Festival to roll out on the big screen.

“Call Me by Your” what? François Ozon’s new film “Summer of 85,” based on the latest international trailer, looks to be the gay summer-of-love story to end them all. The queer romance, set in 1985, boasts a killer soundtrack including The Cure and Bananarama, gorgeous cinematography, a coastal setting, striped T-shirts, and, of course, a beautiful cast, led by French cinema favorites Félix Lefebvre, Benjamin Voisin, Philippine Velge, Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi, Melvil Poupaud, and Isabelle Nanty. Check out the latest international trailer below.

“Summer of 85” was originally set to world-premiere as part of the (canceled) 2020 Cannes Film Festival competition lineup. It’ll still carry the festival branding as it rolls out in French theaters beginning July 14, as with other would’ve-been competition films including Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Naomi Kawase’s “True Mothers,” Francis Lee’s own queer romance “Ammonite,” and many more.

Here’s the official synopsis: “‘Summer of 85’ is a story of friendship and love between two teenage boys at a seaside resort in Normandy in the mid-1980s. When 16-year-old Alexis capsizes off the coast of Le Tréport, 18-year-old David heroically saves him. Alexis thinks he’s just met the friend of his dreams. But will the dream last more than one summer? Ozon’s screenplay — adapted from a novel by English author Aidan Chambers — and direction showcase his unique ability to play with genre, including irresistible nods to American teen movies. The soundtrack features songs by The Cure, Bananarama, and Rod Stewart, among other 80s pop gems. Straddling darkness, comedy, and sensuality, ‘Summer of 85’ is ultimately a poignant tale about experiencing love for the first time.”

Ozon is a Cannes regular, with other films to debut on the Croisette including “Double Lover,” “Young & Beautiful,” “Time to Leave,” and “Swimming Pool.” His last film was 2018’s “By the Grace of God.”

His films tend to explore queer relationships and dynamics, but this one features the added twist of another young woman thrown into the mix, and overall John Hughes vibe thanks to the ’80s setting. “Summer of 85” marks the first film from the Cannes competition this year to roll out in theaters. A U.S. release date has yet to be announced. Watch the trailer below.

