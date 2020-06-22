‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Trailer: An Iconic Piece of ’90s Nostalgia Heads to Netflix

Alicia Silverstone corrals a cast of fresh faces in a new series based on the bestselling YA books.

Millennials haven’t fully ceded their cultural prowess to the zoomers just yet, although their younger counterparts may be too politically engaged to have time to binge watch “Breaking Bad” for a fourth time. Not only has the millennial penchant for nostalgia-watching kept cultural touchstones like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Wet Hot American Summer” alive in the cultural conversation, but it also continues to influence the kinds of newer projects that get made. That explains Disney’s live-action remakes of “The Lion King” and “Mulan,” but also shows like “BH90210” and “Fuller House.”

Hoping to make a positive entry into the emerging genre of ’90s nostalgia cash grabs is “The Baby-Sitters Club,” a new Netflix show based on the bestselling kids’ book series published by Scholastic from 1986 to 2000. The popular books were previously adapted for TV and film in the 1990s. The new Netflix series released a first trailer today, and it looks like all sorts of wholesome, girl-power fun.

Here’s the official synopsis: “‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ is based on the best-selling, beloved book series that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Ann M. Martin, the series author and show producer, conceived the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship.”

This new adaptation was led by writer Rachel Shukert (“Glow”), who serves as showrunner. “Broad City” writer Lucia Aniello serves as executive producer and director. Rounding out the cast is Alicia Silverstone, one of the most iconic ’90s figures for her work as Cher in “Clueless.” She plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all-around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein.

Netflix will release all 10 episodes of “The Baby-Sitters Club” on July 3. Check out the adorable first trailer below.

