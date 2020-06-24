‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Teaser: Unite and Fight with Season 4 in 2021 — Exclusive

The minute-and-a-half teaser includes the action of last season, when former Handmaid June Osborne led a rebellion to rescue the children of Gilead.

Praise be, “The Handmaid’s Tale” looks to be ramping up to a fiery fourth season. Hulu released a first teaser for the next season — which can be seen below, exclusively on IndieWire. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a teeny bit longer to find out what happened to June (Elisabeth Moss) as Season 4 is set to debut in 2021.

The minute-and-a-half teaser recaps the last season amid new footage of the upcoming one. In Season 3, former Handmaid June Osborne led a rebellion to rescue the children of Gilead. But June isn’t content to rescue; she plans to dismantle the entire governmental structure of Gilead and change the country, once and for all.

Based on appearances by the likes of Bradley Whitford’s Commander Joseph Lawrence and Ann Dowd’s Aunt Lydia this new season looks to have enough fire, anger, and revolution to be timely. As Aunt Lydia says, June is “beyond redemption” and it’ll be interesting to see whether she finds the character eventually finds some sort of peace.

Showrunner Bruce Miller told IndieWire told earlier this year it’s impossible to guess where the show goes: “Don’t try to guess what happens,” Miller said. “That’s a fool’s errand. You will not be able to know what happens. That’s the beauty of the show.”

Compared to previous seasons, which clocked in at 13 episodes, this new season will be returning to the 10-episode structure of Season 1. “Some storylines just seem to shake out as a 10-episode story, in my eyes,” said Miller. It was a decision both Hulu and MGM supported.

The 10-episode format should also allow for more character-based storytelling. “I feel like it gives us a little more freedom because you can rely more on one propulsive element,” Miller added.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” won three Primetime Emmy Awards last year, including for guest spots by Whitford and actress Cherry Jones. Both Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd won for their leading roles in 2017. With the Emmy race being fairly packed next year due to the pandemic it’ll be intriguing to see how nominations shake out when the series returns.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4 arrives on Hulu sometime in 2021.

