‘The Nest’ First Trailer: ‘Martha Marcy’ Director Returns to Unravel Jude Law, Carrie Coon

Two great performances are front and center in Sean Durkin's first feature in nine years.

Carrie Coon delivered one of the all-time great television performances in her three-season run on HBO’s “The Leftovers,” and fans have been waiting for the actress to deliver the same dazzling tour-de-force on the big screen. Coon earned acclaim for her feisty supporting turn in David Fincher’s “Gone Girl” and had roles in “The Post” and “Widows,” but this fall Coon will get the leading film role she deserves. The actress and Jude Law headline “The Nest,” the long-awaited second feature from “Martha Marcy May Marlene” director Sean Durkin.

The official synopsis from IFC Films reads: “Rory (Law), an ambitious entrepreneur and former commodities broker … persuades his American wife, Allison (Coon), and their children to leave the comforts of suburban America and return to his native England during the 1980s. Sensing opportunity, Rory rejoins his former firm and leases a centuries-old country manor, with grounds for Allison’s horses and plans to build a stable. Soon the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, the couple have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.”

In his review out of Sundance, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn raved about both Law and Coon’s “sizzling performances defined by mutual indignation” while adding, “The ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene’ director returns with a slow-burn drama where every frame benefits from masterful composition. … Coon in particular delivers one of her most riveting performances to date, oscillating from supportive housewife to fiery individualist.”

“The Nest” was picked up by IFC Films after its debut in Park City, where it earned strong notices for Law and Coon’s performances. Durkin broke out in 2011 with another Sundance premiere, “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” which turned Elizabeth Olsen into an overnight sensation, but he had yet to make a follow-up feature until now.

The filmmaker’s work during the interim included helming four episodes of the television miniseries “Southcliffe.” He also executive produced a handful of films including “James White,” “Christine,” “Katie Says Goodbye,” and Nicolas Pesce’s “The Eyes of My Mother” and “Piercing.”

IFC Films will open “The Nest” in theaters on September 18. Watch the first trailer for the drama below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.