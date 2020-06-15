‘The Politician’ Season 2 Trailer: Ben Platt Battles Bette Midler and Judith Light

Ryan Murphy's outrageous political drama delivers what LGBTQ audiences want — seasoned divas.

When Ben Platt took to the podium as Payton Hobart in Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” last fall, it was clear high school politics — at least on television — were never going to be the same. Campy, soapy, and dripping with ridiculously entertaining snobbery, “The Politician” was Murphy’s first Netflix show after making the move from his longtime home on FX, and the reigning queen of LGBTQ TV unfurled his new banner with a mighty Murphy flourish. Never one to pull his punches, Murphy threw viewers for a loop at the end of the eight-episode first season, when it was revealed that Season 2 would jump ahead three years, putting Payton in his third year of Columbia and preparing a run for State Senate.

But here’s the real kicker — his opponent, Dede Standish, would be played by Judith Light, and her campaign manager by Bette Midler. Say what you want about Ryan Murphy, he knows what the gays want. And from the looks of this new Season 2 trailer, he delivers.

Here’s the official Season 2 synopsis: “Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton – who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency – must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple. Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he’s hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.”

“The Politician” was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. Along with the three creators, Paltrow, Platt, and Alexis Martin Woodall serve as executive producers. The series also stars Zoey Deutsch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, David Corenswet, and Ryan Haddad. Jackie Hoffman joins for Season 2.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 of “The Politician” below.

