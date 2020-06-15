‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Will Feature Other Witchers, Ditch Multiple Timelines

“The Witcher” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently discussed several changes coming in Season 2 of the Netflix series.

“The Witcher” Season 2: More witchers, less confusing time jumps.

That’s the early word on Netflix’s fantasy follow-up, but perhaps best of all, work on the popular series is still progressing, despite production roadblocks caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Series showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich discussed “The Witcher” Season 2 in an interview with The Wrap on Friday that touched on a number of changes that will be coming to the gritty adventure show for its second go-around. One of the clearest differences in the series’ upcoming sophomore season will be the lack of multiple timelines, which was one of the most widely criticized aspects of Season 1.

“The Witcher” Season 1 centered on the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), sorceress Yennefer, and princess Ciri, with each character’s adventures frequently taking place in different times — even years apart — and only minor hints were offered to note all the time jumping.

That won’t be the case in Season 2, Hissrich told The Wrap. She noted that since the series’ leading characters have been fleshed-out and are beginning to work toward similar goals, there is no longer a need to jump through time to explore their origins or past adventures.

“What’s great though is they have intersected now. So what we’ll see in Season 2 is that all of our characters are existing on the same timeline,” Hissrich said in The Wrap interview. “What that allows us to do story-wise, though, is to play with time in slightly different ways. We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way that we weren’t able to do in Season 1.”

Also new in Season 2 will be the addition of multiple witchers. Witchers are a rare breed in the franchise’s lore, but Geralt is hardly the fantasy world’s only magically-empowered monster hunter. Hissrich said she was particularly excited about fleshing out other witchers in Season 2 and exploring what the profession truly means to Geralt.

“Probably my favorite additions for Season 2 are the new witchers,” Hissrich said in The Wrap interview. “Really, in Season 1, we got to know Geralt, and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies. So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is.”

Production on “The Witcher” Season 2 began in February but was quickly put on hold when series newcomer Kristofer Hivju (“Game of Thrones”) tested positive for the coronavirus in March. While Deadline reported that Arborfield Studios, where “The Witcher” is shot, could be reopening in several weeks, there’s still no official start date for resumed production. A Season 2 release date has not been announced.

Thankfully for fans, Hissrich told The Wrap that the show’s creative team has been busy honing scripts for the last eight weeks and making some large shifts to ensure that the plots are emotional, grounded, and true. Whether or not that means Season 2 will feature more scenes of Geralt taking a bath remains to be seen.

Netflix said that “The Witcher” Season 1 was a large viewership success for the streaming service and IndieWire’s Ben Travers expressed enthusiasm about the show — especially Cavill’s dedicated performance — in his review last December.

Check out Hissrich’s full interview with The Wrap here.

