‘Tito’ Trailer: This Wild Slacker Buddy Movie Spirals into a Post-Apocalyptic Nightmare

Exclusive: "Tito," releasing from Factory 25 in virtual cinemas on July 10, was hailed as one of the breakouts of SXSW 2019.

One of the breakouts of the 2019 South by Southwest Film Festival was Grace Glowicki’s feature debut “Tito,” the story of an introverted slacker that teeters on the edge between buddy movie and experimental, post-apocalyptic nightmare. As the movie has just been acquired by Factory 25 to be released in virtual cinemas on July 10, IndieWire shares the wild exclusive trailer for “Tito” below.

Tito, played by director and writer Grace Glowicki, is trapped. He’s got the classic slacker look, with long black hair and greasy sideburns, but also an emergency whistle dangling from his neck that tells you something is off. That’s because Tito is so stricken with fear, he’s developed a hunch in his back. Any attempt to venture into the outside world is futile, and met by the hostility of elusive predators who hunt him relentlessly. As Tito is starved for food and security, his terrorized existence threatens to overwhelm him — until the unexpected drop-in of a cheery intruder shakes things up.

“Tito” was heralded by IndieWire’s Eric Kohn as one of the best films of SXSW 2019, and one of the best undistributed films of 2019. Kohn wrote: “Director Grace Glowicki’s unique feature-length debut is one of the most exciting entries in SXSW’s always compelling Visions section, which has launched everything from ‘Uncle Kent 2’ to Joel Potrykus’ ‘Relaxer.’ With ‘Tito,’ Glowicki stars as an introverted man — you read that right — terrified to leave his house, at least until he encounters a friendly neighbor (Ben Petrie) willing to coax the character out of his shell. Opening with post-apocalyptic dread before it evolves into a buddy movie until a jolting experiential twist in its final act, ‘Tito’ is the sort of visionary work that film festival audiences deserve to discover on the ground, and bodes well for the career of a filmmaker willing to tackle complex themes (gender identity and social biases both come into play) with a singular voice.”

“Tito” was similarly praised by Filmmaker Magazine as “one of the boldest artistic statements of the year,” and by The New Yorker as “an instant classic of acting.” Look out for the film in virtual cinemas on July 10, and watch the exclusive first trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.