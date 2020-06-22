Tribeca Drive-In Announces Full Summer Schedule of ‘Iconic’ Films, Including ‘Jaws’ and ‘Apollo 13’

The curated series will take place each weekend (Thursday through Sunday) throughout the summer, and includes new films, live comedy, and much more.

The summer movie season may look and feel much different than years past, but as the world adapts to new ways of staving off boredom and staying safe while doing it, some delightful innovations in the world of moviegoing have emerged. That includes the revival of the drive-in theater, both for new films and throwback programming, a concept that Tribeca Enterprises has embraced for its brand new Tribeca Drive-In initiative. Rolling out July 2 and running through August 2, the new summer series will offer movie fans the chance to check out over 30 “iconic” films (we’re talking “Jaws,” “Back to the Future,” and “Apollo 13”) in outdoor spaces both traditional and unexpected.

The series will take place each weekend (Thursday through Sunday) throughout the summer, and will unspool in a variety of locations, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA; Nickerson Beach in Nassau County, NY; and Orchard Beach in the Bronx, NY, among others to be announced in the coming weeks.

Other featured titles include “Field of Dreams,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Love & Basketball,” “Selena,” “Bridesmaids,” “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “Do the Right Thing,” “The Goonies,” “Inside Out,” “Goldfinger,” and many more. The series will also host clever themed evenings, from Ladies’ Night and Kids’ Night to evenings centered around sports, high school movies, and films anchored by music. And it’s not just a home for older offerings: Sundance 2020 hit “Palm Springs” will also play in advance of its July premiere on Hulu.



“The Tribeca Drive-In series is a tribute to movies and the shared experience of watching them, even if from our cars. In anticipation of theaters reopening imminently, we look back at what we love about the big screen experience,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder Robert De Niro in an official statement.

Tickets are available starting today at TribecaFilm.com with a percentage of proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter. In appreciation for the workers who have risked their lives serving on the frontlines for their communities amid COVID-19, Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX, AT&T, and their pop-up venue partners will offer complimentary access and reserved parking to essential workers the first night at every venue.

Tribeca has also teamed up with the National Football League to help secure NFL team-hosted events and stadium venues, as well as to provide exclusive content. Participating NFL venues include Dallas, Miami, and Seattle. Additional information on these NFL-hosted events, including ticket purchasing details and on-sale dates, will be announced at a later time by each respective team.

In addition to the films, the series will feature some “surprise elements,” including special filmmaker and talent introductions, live stand-up comedy, new teasers of upcoming film releases, and more. Check out the full schedule right here, along with further information about tickets sales and more.

