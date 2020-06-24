‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Trailer: Netflix Reboots Classic TV Series

The creators of the original "Unsolved Mysteries" and the producers of "Stranger Things" are teaming up to reboot the classic TV series.

It’s time to solve some mysteries. Netflix is rebooting the classic “Unsolved Mysteries” television show and the streaming service dropped a trailer for the upcoming series early Tuesday.

“Unsolved Mysteries,” which documents various cold cases and paranormal occurrences, has been dormant for several years but had a rich history before Netflix announced its intent to reboot the franchise earlier in the year. The original show, created by Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove in 1987, had a 10-year run on NBC before moving to CBS, Lifetime, and Spike TV, where the show’s run ended in 2010. Now, Netflix is rebooting the show with Meurer and Cosgrove, as well as “Stranger Things” production company 21 Laps Entertainment.

The first six episodes of “Unsolved Mysteries,” which will contain 12 episodes, will premiere on Netflix on July 1. Release dates for the other six episodes were not provided.

Here’s the series’ synopsis, per Netflix: The iconic series “Unsolved Mysteries” is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of “Stranger Things.”

Netflix has highlighted the involvement of the “Stranger Things” producers in its marketing for the series. “Unsolved Mysteries” executive producer Shawn Levy, who serves as an executive producer on “Stranger Things,” noted that Netflix’s upcoming reboot would be faithful to the original show while still pushing its concept into a new direction.

This iteration of ​“Unsolved Mysteries”​ ​is very loyal to the things we all love about the brand. The stories still range from supernatural occurrences to unthinkable crimes. The title music remains intact. “Unsolved Mysteries” ​originally included four cases per episode,” Levy said in a statement. “We at 21 Laps ​— along with our partners at Cosgrove/Meurer Productions — ​made an early decision to have our storytelling dive deeper and establish a more intimate connection with the audience. To do that, you need time. The people we’re interviewing on screen are often revisiting deeply painful experiences that are traumatic and not easy to discuss. These new episodes will each focus on a single case that is produced, directed, photographed, scored and edited at a high level. ​I think audiences are going to find it very satisfying.”

Levy also noted that the Netflix series would not have a host as the creative team did not want to find a replacement for Robert Stack, who hosted and narrated the show for 15 years and died in 2003.

Check out the trailer for “Unsolved Mysteries” below:

