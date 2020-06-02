Warner Bros. Offers Free ‘Just Mercy’ Rentals to Help Educate on Systemic Racism

The 2019 legal drama stars Michael B. Jordan as Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson.

Warner Bros. has announced it is making its 2019 legal drama “Just Mercy” available for free on digital platforms such as Amazon and iTunes throughout June in response to the death of George Floyd. As protests continue to take place across the nation, Warner Bros. is hoping the Michael B. Jordan-starring drama can be used as an educational tool to help people learn more about systemic racism in American society.

“We believe in the power of story,” a statement from Warner Bros. reads. “Our film ‘Just Mercy,’ based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, ‘Just Mercy’ will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the US.”

The statement continues: “To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today. Thank you to the artists, storytellers, and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies. For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative please visit EJI.org.”

Warner Bros. opened “Just Mercy” in theaters last Christmas after world premiering the drama at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Michael B. Jordan stars as Bryan Stevenson, a defense attorney appealing the wrongful murder conviction of an African-American man. The film also stars Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson and was directed by “Short Term 12” and “The Glass Castle” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

“Just Mercy” grossed $50 million worldwide and earned Foxx a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

We believe in the power of story. #JustMercy is one resource we can offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, #JustMercy will be available to rent for free on digital platforms in the US. @eji_org pic.twitter.com/3B2IHMNk7E — Just Mercy (@JustMercyFilm) June 2, 2020

