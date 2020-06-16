Warner Bros. Sets 24-Hour Virtual Con with ‘Batman,’ ‘Suicide Squad,’ and the Snyder Cut

The upcoming event will be free to the public and feature never-before-seen footage.

More information about the prophesied Snyder Cut of “Justice League” is incoming. Warner Bros. will host DC FanDome, a free virtual fan convention, on August 22 and the event will include discussions with the talent behind upcoming superhero films such as “The Batman,” “The Suicide Squad,” and the Snyder Cut.

The Warner Bros. event will also offer new announcements from the company’s video gaming, film, television, and comics arms. The event programming will be split into six categories and aims to emulate a true convention-going experience; one category is dedicated to panels and content reveals, while another centers on user-generated content and cosplaying.

DC FanDome will begin at 10 a.m. PT and will be accessible for 24 hours at dcfandome.com.

“There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries,” Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. “With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

The virtual event promises to offer international fans access to “localized events” in their local languages.

Casts and creators from the following films and television shows are expected to be featured during the event: “Aquaman,” “The Batman,” “Batwoman,” “Black Adam,” “Black Lightning,” “DC Super Hero Girls,” “DC’d Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Doom Patrol,” “The Flash,” “Harley Quinn,” the Snyder cut of “Justice League,” “Lucifer,” “Pennyworth,” “Shazam!,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Supergirl,” “Superman & Lois,” “Teen Titans Go!,” “Titans,” “Watchmen,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” “and “Young Justice: Outsiders.”

As for the cosplayers, fans can submit their cosplays, makeup, and tattoos via create.dcfandome.com for a chance to be featured during the virtual convention. Selected artists during the event will be voted on by the community in two competitions and winners will receive a cash prize.

