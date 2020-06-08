‘You Should Have Left’ Trailer: Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried in New Blumhouse Horror

Blumhouse Productions' upcoming horror film will give a whole new meaning to the term "haunted house."

The idea of a haunted house takes on terrifying new meaning in “You Should Have Left,” David Koepp’s upcoming horror film that Universal is surprise releasing this month on demand. Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star in the film, which centers on a couple who vacation in a beautiful but isolated house. Their serene home quickly gives way to psychological horrors as it becomes apparent the house contains some sort of twisted, malevolent force.

The official synopsis from Universal reads: “Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried), is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.”

The upcoming film is based on the German-language novella by German author Daniel Kehlmann. “You Should Have Left is produced by Jason Blum (“The Purge”), Bacon and Dean O’Toole (“Walk Like a Panther”). The film is executive produced by Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson and Derek Ambrosi.

“You Should Have Left” is one of many horror films in the works at Blumhouse. The production company released “Fantasy Island,” “The Invisible Man,” and “The Hunt” earlier in 2020 and is also working on new films in the “Halloween,” “Paranormal Activity,” and “Purge” franchises, in addition to a “Five Nights at Freddy’s” film and a variety of other horror movies.

Check out the trailer for “You Should Have Left” below. Universal will open “You Should Have Left” on VOD platforms June 19.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.