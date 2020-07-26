Amazon Launching Voter Rights Doc with Stacey Abrams Ahead of Election Day

"All In: The Fight for Democracy" will open in theaters followed by a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 18 ahead of National Voter Registration Day.

Amazon Studios announced on Sunday, 100 days out from this year’s U.S. Presidential Election on November 3, the documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy” will open in select theaters on September 9 ahead of a release on Amazon Prime Video on September 18. From directors Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés, “All In” features Stacey Abrams, the first Black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the United States and founder of voter suppression advocacy group Fair Fight Action. The film is produced by Garbus, Cortés, Dan Cogan, and Abrams.

The documentary examines the often overlooked issue of voter suppression in the United States ahead of this year’s election. The film includes personal experiences with current activism and historical insight, as led by Abrams, former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. The documentary will take a closer look at the laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t know exist, or potentially threaten them as U.S. citizens.

Directors Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés said: “With 100 days left until one of the most important elections in American history, we are thrilled to officially announce ‘All In: The Fight for Democracy,’ which will tell a powerful and harrowing story of the fight for the right to vote as well as arm citizens with the tools they need to protect this right. The film will be accompanied by an ambitious and visionary action plan to reach voters and educate them across the nation.”

“Today, we are 100 days out from Election Day — a pivotal moment in our mission to protect our democracy — and we need to come together as a country and make sure every voice and vote is counted,” Abrams said. “The title ‘All In: The Fight for Democracy’ speaks to the importance and necessity that every American has the right to have their voice be heard and their vote counted. We know that if our votes were not important, so many folks wouldn’t be working so hard to take our right to vote away.”

Ahead of National Voter Registration Day, in coordination with the “All In: The Fight for Democracy” film release, the filmmakers and Amazon Studios will launch #ALLINFORVOTING, a social impact campaign with nonprofits and grassroots organizations to release digital content to combat misinformation about the voting process, and launch targeted campaign programming to educate and register first-time voters.

Amazon Studios acquired worldwide rights to “All In: The Fight for Democracy” from production company Story Syndicate.

