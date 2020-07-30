Amy Adams to Star as Woman Who Thinks She’s Turning into a Dog in Annapurna’s ‘Nightbitch’

Rachel Yoder's upcoming novel "Nightbitch" is the next star vehicle for Amy Adams.

Amy Adams has her next star vehicle lined up with “Nightbitch,” an adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s upcoming novel, from Annapurna Pictures. Deadline first reported the news that Adams, a six-time Oscar nominee, will lead the film as a stay-at-home housewife and mother in a most unusual predicament. This is her latest project after wrapping Ron Howard’s Oscar hopeful “Hillbilly Elegy,” and ahead of the upcoming release of director Joe Wright’s long-delayed “The Woman in the Window,” another literary adaptation.

The novel “Nightbitch” is set to be published by Doubleday in summer 2021. Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of author Yoder’s website: “In ‘Nightbitch,’ an unnamed woman and former artist, thrust into stay-at-home domesticity after the birth of her son, becomes worried she’s turning into a dog. Her husband, who travels for work five days a week, easily dismisses her fears from hotel rooms. Meanwhile, the mother is forced to contend with the very real physical manifestations of her solitary anxiety, with only her two-year-old son for company. As her symptoms intensify, she struggles to keep her alter-canine-identity secret. Finally jolted to action after an impulsive and disastrous encounter with the family cat, she seeks a cure for her condition in an herbal multi-level marketing scheme, a group of mommies all inexplicably named Jen, and Wanda White, a mysterious academic specializing in ‘mythical ethnography.'”

No word yet on will production will start on the film, but it marks her latest collaboration with Annapurna Pictures after “The Master,” “American Hustle,” and “Vice,” all of which landed her Oscar nominations, as well as “Her.” Adams also received Oscar nominations for “The Fighter,” “Doubt,” and “Junebug.” She earned heaps of acclaim in 2018, as well as a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, for the HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects,” adapted from the debut novel of “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn.

Some predict a streaming debut for Adams’ next film, “The Woman in the Window,” which was in and out of test screenings and edits throughout 2019. Adapted from author AJ Finn’s 2018 potboiler, it was originally slated for an October 2019 awards season release, then moved to May 15 of this year, and then moved off the calendar entirely.

