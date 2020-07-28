×
Film Community Champions Amy Seimetz as Abuse Claims Against Shane Carruth Surface

As news surfaced that the "She Dies Tomorrow" filmmaker has an open restraining order against Carruth, cinephiles took to social media to offer support.

3 hours ago

This March 19, 2019 file photo shows Amy Seimetz posing for a portrait to promote her film "Pet Sematary" at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

Amy Seimetz

Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP

Film journalists, critics, directors, and more are showing support for writer-actress-filmmaker Amy Seimetz on social media after news surfaced she has an open restraining order against “Primer” and “Upstream Color” director Shane Carruth. Seimetz starred opposite Carruth in “Upstream Color” and the two had a relationship that ended in 2018. Seimetz filed for the restraining order against Carruth on June 12, citing years of emotional and physical abuse. One alleged incident that occurred at a hotel in 2016 found Carruth strangling Seimetz until it was hard for her to breathe.

Seimetz’s restraining order gained visibility on social media after Carruth tweeted an image of the “Upstream Color” soundtrack on vinyl with part of the restraining order document sticking out from underneath it. The photo’s timing has led many people in the film community to wonder if Carruth is trying to take attention away from the release of Seimetz’s acclaimed new film “She Dies Tomorrow,” which opens in drive-in theaters July 31 before a VOD debut August 7.

As Slate senior editor Sam Adams wrote on Twitter, “This is sickening, made worse because Carruth seems to have made it public in an attempt to sabotage the release of Seimetz’s movie.”

A flood of tweets from critics and writers hit social media supporting the upcoming release of “She Dies Tomorrow.” Entertainment Weekly senior writer Clark Collis shared with his followers, “Over the last decade, actor-writer-director Amy Seimetz has proven herself as one of our great storytelling talents both in front of the camera and behind it. Her new film ‘She Dies Tomorrow’ (out Friday) is a brilliantly unnerving, horribly timely movie. Please retweet.”

Other writers used social media to spotlight other Seimetz projects worth seeking out, including her directorial feature “Sun Don’t Shine” and her work as a director and creator of the Starz original series “The Girlfriend Experience.” IndieWire has rounded up the ongoing social media support for Seimetz in the posts below.

