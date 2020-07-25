The "Archer" crew debuted a trailer and set the new release date for Season 11 during a Comic-Con panel moderated by executive producer Casey Willis.

“Archer” Season 11 is set. After delaying its original May 2020 release date, FX has announced a new premiere date for the latest season of its long-running animated sitcom. Archer & Co. will return Wednesday, September 16 to FXX, with episodes available the next day via FX on Hulu.

Two episodes will air back-to-back on September 16, as Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) returns to his old digs and former gig — spying. At the end of Season 10, the hard-drinking, not-so-secret agent woke from a three-year coma, and Season 11 will not only reveal what he (and viewers) missed, but see Archer entering a changed world as a changed man. (For one, he’s weak from being out of commission all those years. For another, his agency has banned boozing on the job. Egad.)

The trailer and release date were announced at the end of the show’s 2020 Comic-Con panel. Held virtually with discussions available for free via YouTube (watch the full “Archer” panel here), this year’s edition is formally titled Comic-Con@Home and the “Archer” panel featured executive producer Casey Willis alongside cast members Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Lucky Yates, Chris Parnell, and Amber Nash.

Willis also announced a few guest stars for the upcoming season. Simon Pegg will appear in an episode playing a yet-to-be-identified character, while Jamie Lee Curtis will take on a similarly mysterious recurring role that came about thanks to Greer.

“[For] the reboot of the ‘Halloween franchise, I was offered the role of [Curtis’] daughter,” Greer said during the panel. “When we first showed up to do rehearsals, I introduced myself to her and she went right in for ‘Archer’ — just ‘Archer,’ ‘Archer,’ ‘Archer,’ ‘Archer.’ […] I think that might have been why I got the movie. She and her son really bond over ‘Archer.’”

IndieWire learned that “Better Things” star, director, and writer Pamela Adlon (who also won an Emmy for her voice work) is providing a voice in the upcoming season. “Archer” may be getting back to its old ways, but it will never stop reinventing itself. Watch the Season 11 trailer below. Every season of “Archer” is now available to stream via Hulu.

“Archer” Season 11 returns Wednesday, September 16 at 10 p.m. ET on FXX.

